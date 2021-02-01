NBCUniversal & Twitter announce a worldwide digital content partnership

The multi-year agreement of the advertising and content partnership between NBCUniversal and Twitter will expand the social inventory worldwide for marketers through Twitter and NBCUniversal’s One Platform business offering.

The partnership will enable users to access the premium digital content offered by NBCUniversal on Twitter. Premium Content such as real-time sports highlights and Red carpet live-streams would be integrated into trending conversations.

The collaboration will enable marketers to tap global, national, and local audiences on the Twitter platform, through innovative ad experiences around trending content in real-time, as the events unfold.

The partnership was first initiated in 2013. The objective of the new agreement is to blend Twitter’s targeting capabilities, mobile advertising formats, and operational campaign support with NBCUniversal’s premium content. As a part of the agreement, Twitter will also provide broader sales support for NBCUniversal’s advertising partners.

The agreement covers Twitter markets globally, also expanding the NBCUniversal Sky footprint around the world. Iconic events such as Golden Globes highlights, Latin American Music Awards, E! People’s Choice Awards, and more would be available to users as an exclusive viewer experience.

The content would be developed and distributed through NBCUniversal and its companies’ Twitter handles such as @nbc, @enews, @nbcsports, and more.

Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal mentions, “With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s leading video content meets Twitter’s worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform”.

He adds, “The growth in digital viewing has been nothing short of explosive in recent years, and together with Twitter, we’re helping our partners engage audiences in a brand-safe way—and shape key conversations as they unfold”.

