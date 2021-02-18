OPPO combines Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling with Reno5 Pro 5G’s features to create an immersive and inspiring campaign

Shot and edited on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the latest campaign is a testimony to the features and capabilities of the new smartphone.

In an era where ads get skipped, creating clutter-breaking campaign demands, awe-inspiring stories that take you on a journey – a feat achieved by OPPO with the recent campaign for OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Directed by celebrated Bollywood director, Imtiaz Ali, the short-film campaign is the epitome of pursuing one’s passion and dreams and turning them into reality. It beautifully marries the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’s exceptional video capabilities with the filmmaker’s creativity to inspire the young video creators’ audience.

Set in the backdrop of picturesque Dubai, the short film, ‘Eyes for You’ is the story of young Nidhi, a visually impaired spirited woman and Aman, a retail salesman. With a heartwarming tale, the campaign is a gripping story of passion, dreams, and love.

Shot and edited completely on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the campaign is a testimony to the outstanding tech features and capabilities of the new smartphone, which make it the best companion for new-age video creators. The script, location, and cinematography of the short film have been designed to accommodate and highlight the multiple features that the new device offers. For instance, the film is shot using the industry-leading AI Highlight Video feature which significantly enhances video quality to be clearer, brighter, and more natural.

Commenting on the association, Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of – ‘Eyes For You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”

Further giving an insight into the making of the video campaign and giving users a view of how the smartphone was leveraged for its cinematic features, OPPO released an experiential video of the campaign, showing Imtiaz in his element, as he explains how a smartphone helped him create a storytelling experience. With the power to envision a videography experience that is beyond the reach of others, OPPO brings out exactly what the celebrated director tries to showcase through each masterpiece of his. The brand’s focus on innovation and creativity are perfectly aligned with Imtiaz Ali’s style, which is best reflected in the stories he tells on screen.

The short film will inspire the new age video creators to shoot beyond limits and capture what they can imagine with the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

In the latest video, Imtiaz shows how the industry-leading AI Highlight Video helped the crew capture the night shots at the Dubai fountain in all its glory. It doesn’t matter what the light condition is, this feature ensures that your videos come out looking good in dim or backlit surroundings.

Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said, “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry-first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.

He further added, “The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great example of infinite passion with its exemplary features, stellar design, and exceptional videography capabilities. It truly helped me bring the characters I envisioned – to life. My advice to all new-age video creators is to stay fearless and never shy away from becoming the director of your own life’s story. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can explore the limitless possibilities around you and Live The Infinite.”

He is seen advising aspiring movie makers to leverage the array of features offered by the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G and push the boundaries of their creativity

To inspire new-age video creators, OPPO has created various teasers, each giving a peek into the various aspects of the movie and subsequently the new smartphone, thus giving users a lot to look forward to. With quality production through the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, a legendary director, and a beautiful story, the brand has created a campaign that is not just engrossing but will drive everyone to become the creator of their life’s story.

