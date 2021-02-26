Save Salla: New campaign bids to host Summer Games 2032 raising global warming awareness

Complete with a mascot, website, and merchandise, the Save Salla campaign is an attempt to nudge people into taking the climate emergency seriously.

Not so long ago, in the tiny, isolated village of Salla, people would pass the endless winter nights singing the many adventures of their favourite heroes and the mythological cold, icy and snowy landscapes. But now, the landscape is melting, the temperature is rising, and the winter is getting shorter and shorter. In a bid to raise awareness about this climate emergency, the people and authorities of Salla have come up with a campaign, Save Salla, where they are bidding to host the Summer Games 2032.

They have also introduced Kesa (Kesä: summer in Finnish), Salla’s 2032 Summer Games mascot. Kesa is a Rangifer Tarandus Reindeer, the same species that Santa Claus uses on Christmas Day. Salla has 2 reindeer per person but the ice is slowly melting, changing everything for people there. The campaign also includes a website where information and ways to help have been listed. Merchandise is also being sold to raise funds.

“We are already feeling the effects of climate change. So we don’t have time to deny it. We’re already busy dealing with it. That’s what’s at stake. That’s what we’re fighting for. As a village that’s already suffering the effects. We can’t wait or stand on the sidelines. We’ve got a unique responsibility. Save Salla. Save the planet,” said the people of Salla. The campaign has been created by Agencia Africa. It is being supported by Fridays for Future.

