Talentedge appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer

Talentedge has appointed Abhinav Upadhyay as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will be responsible for handling all aspects of the brand and product marketing besides changing the way Talentedge drives transformation within to create impact outside amongst its audience and learners.

Upadhyay brings with him nearly two decades of experience as a growth and marketing advisor as well as a business and marketing leader across sectors.

Commenting on his new role, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer, Talentedge, said “I am thrilled to partner Aditya and the entire Talentedge team to drive the vision of creating the most powerful brand in the higher education space from India. The opportunity to build the Talentedge brand while leveraging technology as an enabler & work with a great team on a mission to drive outcome-based education is going to be extremely challenging but rewarding at the same time. I look forward to a journey of unprecedented growth for Talentedge.”

On the new development, Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge, added, “I am delighted to have Abhinav at the helm of our Brand and customer experience efforts and am confident that his experience in building brands, driving growth, and creating a superior customer experience is going to be a huge asset for Talentedge as we build the future of Higher Education and career development in India.”

An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA), Upadhyay is known for his transformational leadership for brands, products, and businesses across a wide range of industries like Telecom, Remittances, Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Cards, Online Forex, Education and EdTech.

