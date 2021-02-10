Twitter reveals the brands that won Super Bowl LV

Putting their most creative selves forwards, brands leveraged Twitter to participate in real-time conversations around Super Bowl this year.

With the world moving so quickly, for a brand to stand out it needs to connect to the most valuable audiences, when they’re most receptive, and build cultural relevance. Is it any wonder then that the Super Bowl saw brands take centre stage with creative ad campaigns on Twitter. Now that the game is over, we can look at the real winners of the night, which is the ads that had everyone talking on Twitter. Twitter is revealing the list of winners of this year’s #BestOfTweets Brand Bowl LV winners.

Pepsi

Pepsi drove the largest overall conversation among Big Game advertisers

Every year, spectators await the Halftime Show with as much eagerness as the Big Game. Pepsi owned this cultural moment by giving fans a chance to win halftime prizes and leveraged The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl, thus owning maximum conversations on Twitter.

Budweiser

Budweiser drove the largest overall conversation without a US national TV spot

Budweiser played a different game this year, riding without a national TV spot. The brand stirred up nostalgia with a video featuring its iconic Clydesdales. Through #EyesOnTheClydes, the brand connected well with the spirit of reuniting, while also giving people the chance to win a retro fridge stocked with Bud.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Get ready to see some familiar faces right here during #SuperBowl. Reply with #EyesOnTheClydes and #Sweepstakes before this commercial break ends for a chance to WIN A RETRO FRIDGE STOCKED WITH BUD. pic.twitter.com/upnHmeCCis — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 7, 2021

T-Mobile

T-Mobile got most Retweets on a single tweet from a brand’s handle among Big Game advertisers

T-Mobile looped people into Big Game conversations by featuring some famous faces in their Super Bowl video ad. Through a well-placed mix of big names, the brand got people to Retweet their ad by teasing with a Samsung 5G device in reward.

Don't trust big decisions to just any network. You deserve 5G that rocks 🤘 — Largest 5G network. Fastest 5G speeds. #LeaderIn5G



RT for a shot at a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G! The fastest 5G network meets the fastest 5G Galaxy device! #Sweepstakes​



Rules https://t.co/EQMVQ16qpW pic.twitter.com/1Iyeiwlq5e — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 8, 2021

Disney+

Disney+ garnered most engagements on a single video Tweet from a brand’s handle among Big Game TV advertisers

Disney+ won the engagement game on Twitter by releasing the teaser trailer for the new Marvel series #FalconAndWinterSoldier as their Super Bowl commercial and then dropping the full trailer on Twitter. Enticed fans couldn’t contain their excitement, and kept watching and engaging with the video Tweet.

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/09qbLUiS7e — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2021

Indeed

Indeed came up as a brand that best adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded

Indeed put forth a sensitive, humane side by addressing the prevalent problem of unemployment. Reacting to real-time events during the game, the brand kept on Tweeting job opportunities from other brands that were advertising throughout the Game, using the hashtag #NowHiring.

No matter your background or experience, Indeed is here to help people like you find the right job. Follow along throughout the #BigGame to see who’s #NowHiring on Indeed. pic.twitter.com/1piLiEKuFK — Indeed (@indeed) February 7, 2021

Verizon

Verizon best used Twitter to creatively breakthrough, beyond promoted Tweets and video

In a week-long activation on Twitter, Verizon partnered with artists like Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus to host the #BigConcertSmallBiz after-game event. The activation was the brand’s extension of its commitment to supporting small businesses.

Join us in support of small businesses! Reply with names of small businesses you ❤️ using #BigConcertSmallBiz. Then tune into Verizon on Twitter after #SBLV & you may see your shout-out featured live alongside music's biggest stars at Verizon Big Concert for Small Business! pic.twitter.com/oC06su2wKO — Verizon (@Verizon) February 7, 2021

