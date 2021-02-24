Unilever ropes in L’Oreal’s Anvesha Poswalia to lead digital

After a stint of one and a half years at L’Oreal as the digital marketing lead, Anvesha Poswalia has now joined Unilever to spearhead its digital presence.

Consumer goods giant Unilever has brought on board Anvesha Poswalia as Head of Digital and E-commerce – Home Care. Prior to this, she led digital marketing for Loreal Professional and possesses extensive experience in building digital marketing strategies for organizations of various sizes, executing digital media plans, and driving ROI to increase sales & brand presence.

Poswali has also proved her mettle while working as Head of Digital for Asian Paints. She helmed the role of online marketing head for travelyaari.com from 2013 to 2015. Anvesha was responsible for building Travelyaari.com as one of the leaders in the Indian bus industry.

Working with Google as the Account Strategist for over a year and a half, she had joined the company as the Account planner back in June 2011. With an experience of more than two years with Google India, Poswalia started her career at Aditya Birla Group where she worked on some of their important campaigns.

