The Three Roles Of Alia Bhatt: Endorser, Creator & Entrepreneur

Along with the several roles played by Alia Bhatt in her acting career, the three roles tapping the potential of social media have also played a significant part in her commercial success. Here we unravel behind the scenes of Alia – the Endorser, Creator & Entrepreneur.

Her acting abilities have been established by Alia Bhatt herself, but here we take a peek into how she is harnessing the power of social media to venture into her roles as an endorser, creator, and entrepreneur, her elevating brand value, prominent ad films, and more.

The Endorser

Alia Bhatt has been steadily climbing up the ladder to become one of the top five celebrity endorsers with the highest brand value in the country. She has been jumping one rank each year in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report.

The first hefty spike in her brand value was observed in 2017 when she landed a position in the top ten from #14 in 2016. She has only observed an upward trend since. From rank #9 in 2017 with a brand value of 34 Mn USD to rank #6 in 2020 with a brand value of 48 Mn USD. Personal Care, F&B, Electronics, Clothing, E-Commerce, Cosmetics, she has endorsed a brand in most sectors and remains the top endorser in a few industries.

While she has been in the news since her debut release Student Of The Year (2012), she established herself as an actress with movies such as Highway (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2018), and most recently the Indian musical drama Gully Boy (2019).

As an actor’s endorser personality is an extension of their professional persona, her diverse characters and the balance between commercial blockbusters and script-oriented films outlining her new-age approach, lend itself to character-driven ad films along with the glamorous campaigns that we usually see actresses featuring in.

With the paparazzi culture magnifying the public interest in the lives of celebrities, her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and their upcoming release Brahmāstra has built much intrigue in both of their fans. Lays and Flipkart combined their bankable reach and roped the couple in as endorsers, launching a series of campaigns.

Along with endorsing a brand for a fixed period and featuring in all their campaigns during the time, Alia also frequently appears in several solo campaigns independent from fixed endorsements, or in a series of campaigns following one core theme.

Bringing in her easy-breezy charm, bubbly appeal, and acting abilities, she continues to be a colossal success in the endorsement space, and her upcoming releases – Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Brahmāstra, come across as a promising line-up that will contribute to her growth. Here are a few of the campaigns she has featured in:

#DulhanWaliFeeling​ – Mohey

Train Pe Tussle – Lay’s India

The Frooti Life – Frooti

The Creator

Alia Bhatt is one of the first Hindi-Film actresses or public figure to launch her own YouTube channel and set out in the content creation space. With over a million subscribers, the videos posted garner anywhere around 500K – 7 Mn views.

She uses her channel for both commercial and non-commercial purposes. ‘AliaBe’ is an episodic series that gives a glimpse into her lifestyle and is curated with a candid approach, featuring fitness vlogs, morning routines, Q&A sessions, and more.

Alia also posts her brand collaborations, campaigns featured in, and promotes her own ventures through the channel, tapping the commercial purposes. Her overall social media presence with over 50 Mn followers on Instagram, over 20 Mn on Twitter, over 4 Mn on Facebook and, over a Million on YouTube, generates a massive reach for brands when campaigns are posted through her Pages.

The vlogs and her creator avatar have also been cited to maintain her appeal with younger age groups – millennials and Gen-Z, a significant reason why she also remains the top and prioritized choice for brands targeting these demographics.

In My Kitchen

Fitness Vlog

BTS Of GIF Shoot

The Entrepreneur

In October 2020, Alia launched her own sustainable kids’ clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma, to express her love for mother nature and children of the Earth. For the social media promotions and campaigns, she touted the brand to be “totally atmanirbhar and home-grown” tapping the rising Indian sentiments that emerged during the pandemic.

Focussing on environment-friendly, natural fibers, and plastic-free materials, the social media campaigns reflected the purpose of the brand, and Alia’s vision and initiatives towards the climate emergency.

Another one of her initiatives and also one of her first ventures is Coexist, a platform highlighting issues and efforts around animal and ecological welfare. The platform is a place to raise awareness about issues of wildlife, plants, oceans, and the planet as a whole. Alia has often tapped her social media reach with campaigns such as #PoochOverPataka, and more to amplify the platform’s efforts.

In February 2021, she announced her latest venture, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and the first movie under the label – Darlings, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment.

Children Of Mother Nature – Ed-a-Mamma

MotoPaws – CoExist

Launch Announcement – Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt has time and again, proved her mettle as an entrepreneur – a title that houses all her other talents and employs them well.

