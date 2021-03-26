Amazon India celebrates Holi with an ode to delivery partners

The campaign unfolds with a digital film that captures how Amazon is serving its customers and the important role of delivery associates in this journey, across India.

Amazon.in launched #KhushiyanDelivered – a digital-led campaign to celebrate Holi and salute the spirit of delivery associates, sellers, and customers across India.

The Amazon Holi campaign video is an ode to all delivery associates who work every day to deliver ‘khushiyan’ to customers and captures the love and effort that goes behind the packages which add joy to the festivities. Through this campaign, Amazon aims to spread positivity, appreciation, and encouragement among the delivery associates who continue to fulfil the promises of millions of customers across India.

Speaking about the campaign, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “#KhushiyanDelivered is our digital campaign to thank our millions of customers, delivery associates, and recognize the efforts of all our small and medium business sellers as well. We encourage our customers to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all delivery associates across India as they continue to deliver happiness and colors of joy through the year”.

Ahead of Holi- Amazon.in has launched a specially curated ‘Holi Shopping Store’, a one-stop-shop, to help customers deliver khushiyan to their loved ones on this festive occasion. The Holi shopping store offers an array of specially curated products by sellers ranging from Holi colors & pichkaris, fashion & beauty essentials, kitchen and cleaning equipment, Puja Articles, food & beverages, TVs, devices, speakers, cameras, accessories, and much more.

