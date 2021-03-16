Case Study: How the Cornitos IPL strategy drove traffic to their e-commerce store

For IPL 2020, the Cornitos marketing strategy involved driving fans to try their newly launched e-commerce store for buying snacks for the match through a combination of a contest and influencer outreach.

While Cornitos products are available on e-grocery platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Grofers, Big Basket, Milkbasket, Scootsy, Suprdaily, and Jiomart, the brand began with their own e-commerce store last year. The need was felt against the backdrop of the lockdown. To promote the newly launched pan-India Cornitos e-commerce store, a marketing strategy was built around the IPL fever. #MatchCornJeetega campaign was thus created to draw the consumers towards Cornitos’ products with the use of QR code and influencer marketing. Created by BTB Digital Pvt Ltd, the campaign was instrumental in the Cornitos e-commerce strategy.

Category Introduction

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry or consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry is mainly responsible for producing, distributing, and marketing fast-moving consumer goods. The FMCG industry is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy. Household and personal care products account for 50% of the sales in the industry, healthcare accounts for 31-32%, and food and beverage account for the remaining 18-19%.

Brand Introduction

Cornitos is a Nachos brand in India. It has also forayed into other categories like Nuts & Seeds, Tortilla Wraps, Taco Shells, Dips & Mexican delights to cater to all taste-buds.

Summary

#MatchCornJeetega was a campaign run by Cornitos to promote their e-commerce website & the QR code present at the back of every packet. Through this campaign, the brand wished to reach out to all parts of India and shift the purchases coming from third-party websites to the Cornitos e-commerce website. The brand also wanted to increase the engagement on their social pages, while increasing their follower base.

Problem Statement/Objective

To leverage IPL season in order to get more footfall on the Cornitos e-commerce website and promoting the brand’s QR code integration through influencer engagement, social posts, ads and contests & giveaways.

Brief

To create a campaign around the Indian Premier League and engage with the brand’s TG while creating a buzz around Cornitos E-commerce platform. The agency was also told to increase the engagement on Facebook & Instagram and increase the followers.

Creative Idea

The brand created a landing page where people came to guess the winner of the IPL match for that particular day. Once they guessed the winner, they filled in their details and got a coupon code for FLAT 20% Discount on their orders on the website.

Challenges

To spread awareness about Cornitos e-commerce website and for the QR code present at the back of every Cornitos packet. To encourage customers to shift from other third party websites & purchase Cornitos products from the brand’s e-commerce website.

Execution

The participants were asked to click a selfie with a Cornitos packet while watching a cricket match. They had to then like the brand’s official page, tag it and use #MyMatchSelfie & #MatchCornJeetega in the caption. The last part of the task was to tag three friends and encourage them to participate as well. Three lucky winners were awarded a special Cornitos hamper daily.

A total of 19 influencers were roped in for the campaign. Together, they had a following of 1.1 Million. 20 static posts for #MyMatchSelfie, 19 video posts for #MyMatchSelfie, and 51 Stories were posted for the campaign by these influencers. This includes names such as Srishti Chadha, Simran Sandhu, and Paromita.

Further, the brand was also seen commenting through creatives on the Live updates of the match – celebrating hattricks and the team that won or wishing luck for the future to the team that lost.

All the match creatives imbibed an animated nacho, attempting to create consistency in terms of aesthetics.

Results

The campaign ran between September 21 and November 10, 2020, with the brand receiving total sales worth approximately INR 5 lakh and 800+ orders from their e-commerce website during the campaign. The activities helped them receive a total of 88,388 website clicks. A total of 174 entries were garnered for #MyMatchSelfie. The brand was able to reach over 14 million people through social ads, total impressions from social ads standing at 18 million and total impressions from Google ads were 35 million+.

The influencers garnered 104,794 engagement (likes and comments) for the brands, with a reach of 647,523 and 867,842 impressions.

“Cricket is one of the biggest sport in India. It is one of those rare occasions when the entire family comes together to cheer for their teams while munching on their favourite snacks. Considering this as an opportunity, Cornitos’ Marketing Team launched the #MatchCornJeetega campaign which not only offered special discounts to the customers but also paved the way for us to connect with new consumers as well as driving maximum tractions for our e-commerce website,” said Shobhit Agarwal, Director, Cornitos.

Comments