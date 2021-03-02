Glad U Came launches digital marketing agency, Glad We Met in Mumbai

With custom strategies and data-driven insights, Glad We Met offers services that include Online Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, and more.

Glad U Came launches Glad We Met, an emerging Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai. The full-service digital marketing agency aims to grow your brand through insight, innovation, and experience.

With custom strategies and data-driven insights, the agency offers services that include Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, Branding, and more.

A specialized team of experts at Glad We Met come together attempt to improve the brand’s visibility and reach. Ensuring innovation and expertise, this agency eyes at providing end-to-end solutions to all the client’s digital needs.

Commenting on the launch, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder, Glad We Met, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our sister company, Glad We Met, a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai. We aim to deliver deep expertise to our clients through our integrated approach and hope to become the No. 1 choice for brands. As Glad U Came has received immense success in the last 6 years, making it the perfect time for us to expand into the digital marketing space.”

Prior to this, Maddie Amrutkar had launched its PR and Influencer Marketing Agency called Glad U Came in 2015 with the vision to provide effective communication solutions to brands.

