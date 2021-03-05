Highlights from Pinterest Presents, the platform’s first Global Advertiser Summit

To provide advertisers with insights on the vision for advertising on the platform and announce technological advancements, Pinterest hosted its first-ever global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents.

The highlights cover the strength of the Pinterest Community, new innovative tools and resources available for advertisers, and more announcements from the global advertiser summit.

Pinterest Community

The platform now hosts 459 million monthly active users and shares that Gen Z and Men are two of the fastest-growing demographics on Pinterest. Both may not be readily associated with Pinterest, but both audiences grew 40% year over year in 2020.

Pinterest also states that the interactive trends tool that enables advertisers to see what a particular audience is engaging with or searching for on Pinterest, will soon be available, to accompany the already available not-yet-trending report, Pinterest Predicts.

Pinterest Premiere

Pinterest Premiere is a new ad format available in various packages. Advertisers would have the option to align video ad targeting with either a specific demographic or a specific category (combining demographics and interests) with Premiere.

Users watch close to one billion videos a day on Pinterest, the new addition is designed to widen the scale and reach for important events and moments such as product launches, brand events, or ongoing campaigns.

Shopping

Pinterest outlines the future of shopping on the platform and states that the shopping experience would be improved this year for both merchants and users.

Upgraded catalog management tools, and improved automated bidding, budgeting solutions, and analytics. Managed advertisers would also get an enhanced conversion analysis dashboard to delve into downstream conversions and better account for Pinterest’s cross-channel impact.

The platform mentions that 8 out of 10 people who use Pinterest say it makes them feel positive, and this environment helps in translating desired results.

Comments