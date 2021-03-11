Inside: Roohi marketing strategy attempts to drive theatre footfalls

As the question looms large that whether the Indian audience will go back to movie theatres, the Roohi marketing strategy leaves no stones unturned and bets high on the element of spook and thrill.

As the Indian Government allows 100% occupancy at movie theatres, Roohi hits the silver screen, a theater-release after almost a year with a full-throttle marketing strategy.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddocks Films and Jio Studios, Roohi is helmed by Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma as the lead ensemble.

At a time when the audience has been attuned to digital content owing to the pandemic, social media plays a crucial part in the Roohi marketing strategy. With Janhvi as Roohi, all set to spook and take the viewers on a comic ride, we take a look at its marketing tactics.

Teaser: ‘Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga‘

The marketing strategy for the movie drives the themes of ‘Bhootiya Wedding’ and the return of the Magic of Cinema; Roohi movie marketing commenced with the release of movie teasers and formal announcements, capped with the tagline of ‘Iss Baar Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga’.

Get ready to relive the magic of cinema with #Roohi! ✨

Film releases on #Thursday, 11th March, 2021.





Official Trailer

This was followed by the release of the official trailer, sharing glimpses of the Spooky Love Triangle.

Song Releases, Contests & Challenges

A gap of 365 days and the return of Cinema had to be doled out with a generous amount of Bollywood music composed by Sachin-Jigar under the label of Sony Music India. Roohi Movie Marketing leveraged the musicality of the duo and the talented star cast to bring forth the much-used song challenges.

#PanghatChallenge

Leveraging the hook-step of the song, this challenge urged the viewers to recreate the step for the Panghat song. The major hashtags used were- #Panghat and #PanghatChallenge.

#NadiyorPaar

The recreation of Shamur’s party song, ’Let the music play’, was leveraged across Instagram Reels and guess-the-song posts.

Guess the Song

Wait for it… Coz the complete song drops tomorrow.

Wait for it… Coz the complete song drops tomorrow.

#Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021.

Defining #NadiyonPaar

Kishton Release with ‘Make your own Shayari Contest’

This initiative focused on popular dialogue snippets from the film and asked the audience to complete the dialogue, making their own ‘Shayari’.

Driving Engagement Through Spooks

#PalatChallenge

Leveraging the element of spook, movie marketers launched the #PalatChallenge on Instagram Reels. Based on a supposed horror-comedy moment from the movie, this campaign promotes the movie scene and aims to engage the audience through dynamic posts.

Instagram Filter

The movie marketers attempted to check all the tick boxes with the launch of Roohi Filters on Instagram and Facebook

Content Collaborations – Creators, Celebrities & Influencers

The marketing team did not leave any stone unturned to grab eyeballs and reach the maximum number of people. For this, they collaborated with dance influencers, YouTubers, and other content creators. Each of the content pieces had an element from the horror movie and Roohi a.k.a Janhvi trying to terrify the creators, keeping alive the terror, comedy, and fun.

Dance Heroes x Janhvi Kapoor

This series showcased Panghat as one of the prominent songs along with the lead character and the dance heroes. It used #ReelsWithRoohi as the primary hashtag.

#HorrorAct Awez Darbar x Roohi

Ashish Chanchlani ft. Chambdi Baba x Roohi

Abhishek Bachchan

Straight from the #Roohi screening for team #Dasvi, @juniorbachchan is super thrilled to be back in theatres!

Roohi releasing in cinema halls this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!



Straight from the #Roohi screening for team #Dasvi, @juniorbachchan is super thrilled to be back in theatres!

Roohi releasing in cinema halls this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!

CTA, Countdowns & Relatable posts

Roohi marketing also involved a series of relatable posts, topicals, and countdown posts with relevant CTAs to watch the movie in the theatres.

#WeekendVibes

The #WeekendVibes post leveraged one of the film songs with neon colors to highlight the protagonist.

Weekend mood is to keep it LIT with #NadiyonPaar.
#Roohi in theatres on 3Thursday, 11th March, 2021.

Special Effects: Spooktacular?

As a part of the tactics, this post aimed to amplify the Spooktacular impact with 3-D impact.

Cinemas are back with #Roohi!

Releasing only in theatres on 11th March 2021, #Thursday! 2 days to go.

Let's be careful and enjoy the movie. Wear your mask & Stay safe!😷



Cinemas are back with #Roohi!

Releasing only in theatres on 11th March 2021, #Thursday! 2 days to go.

Let's be careful and enjoy the movie. Wear your mask & Stay safe!😷

Countdown Posts

You're invited to attend the biggest #Bhootiya wedding of the year 5 days to go!
#Roohi coming to your nearest theatres on #Thursday, 11th March 2021.

Kattani has made a request that you cannot refuse. Come and watch #Roohi in just 3 days.

In theatres this #Thursday, 11th March, 2021. 3 days to go!



Kattani has made a request that you cannot refuse. Come and watch #Roohi in just 3 days.

In theatres this #Thursday, 11th March, 2021. 3 days to go!

Memes

With the rising popularity of memes, Roohi team made sure to share a consistent dose of topical memes to tickle the funny bones.

Promoting Theatres

Post a year’s hiatus, Roohi also attempted to give a push to major Film Theatres to bring back the movie screening experience at places such as PVR Cinemas and INOX Movies.

Selfie 🤳 toh banti hai! @RajkummarRao enjoys the screening of his upcoming film #Roohi at INOX Megaplex at Phoenix Palassio Mall Lucknow 🍿🎥.



Selfie 🤳 toh banti hai! @RajkummarRao enjoys the screening of his upcoming film #Roohi at INOX Megaplex at Phoenix Palassio Mall Lucknow 🍿🎥.

So elated to welcome you all to your favourite #INOX 🤩. #INOXLucknow

PVR Cinemas went a step further and made an effort to engage the viewers to come back to Cinema halls with a contest campaign.

#ContestAlert

Attention, guys and gals.

If you answer this correctly, you will save #Roohi and stand a chance to watch #RoohiAtPVR before anyone else in advance screening on 10th March with Roohi cast. 🙌🔥



*T&C Apply#Contest #PVR pic.twitter.com/RqZvCRuYa8 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 6, 2021

To Sum it Up

Overall, the marketers seem to have ticked all the check-boxes for Roohi movie marketing strategy. With the audience acclimatized to viewing content at home, the makers try to make the prospect of watching this movie in theaters all the more appealing.

