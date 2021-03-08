Women’s Day 2021 Campaigns: New tales tackling old issues

As the age-old issues continue to exist, the Women’s Day 2021 Campaigns continue to persist their course of action to break the social ties that have shackled women.

Gender Divide, harassment, domestic violence, stereotypes, biased expectations, a gender-oriented timeline of life choices that everyone except the woman herself has a say in, have been touched upon by Women’s day 2021 Campaigns.

The power of advertising holds the potential of persuasion and that is what these campaigns attempt to do, persuade the viewers to just let the women be, without harming them, letting them lead their own life, and not throw one’s morality and philosophy on them.

While the number of years these typecast issues survive is outgrowing the number of creative novelties, few brands have managed to avoid repetition, while few repurpose the same old narratives.

Truecaller strikes an efficient balance between storytelling and product integration to tap a non-fiction narrative highlighting the age-old issue women are continuously badgered with.

Bumble India celebrates the smaller moves with “All Our Moves’ that may not make it to the headlines or prime time television but the tiny movements that take the bigger picture forward.

Remarking the campaign, Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy, Bumble says, “Along with the greatness of the exceptional women who paved the way for us with their big moves, it is also important to celebrate the many first moves women make every day in our daily lives. All the moves we make, make all of us–we are the sum of our moves”.

MTV India carries on with its humorous take on real-world issues with a campaign underlining the notion that a woman cannot run away from certain things Indian Parents always expect, even if you go far into the literal void of space and achieve beyond expectations.

Paytm engages in a social experiment to measure the gap between men and women, when it comes to financial literacy and decisions.

MTR Foods has managed to catch the eye by grounding themselves to the cultural and traditional roots of their products and focussing on women leading their ethnic communities to produce ingredients for the packaged foods company.

‘Khud Bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’ created by Ogilvy India and directed by Shoojit Sircar, for Greenply Plywood, revolves around narratives of self-made individuals opposing the headwinds in their way. “The message is clear, walk the solitary path even if no one comes to walk with you” mentions Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India.

More such campaigns reimagine newer ways to curb the same old issues, so they won’t exist one day.

Also Read: Women Safety Campaigns attempting to break free of rape culture

Hands Of Authenticity​ – MTR Foods

Shabd – Truecaller

All Our Moves – Bumble India

#AwaazNahiAaRahi – MTV India

Desi Masala – Swiggy

Sooo… an image search of ‘desi masala’ shows pictures of women, NOT masala. 😳

This Women’s Day, we’re trying to change that result. To help, upload an image of any masala/dish, add ‘desi masala’ in the caption, & search engines may pick it up! (Don’t forget to tag @swiggy_in🙈) pic.twitter.com/udhHo39eq0 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) March 5, 2021

The Divide – Paytm

One Story Away – Netflix

MTV Beats

Khud Bane Ho, Toh Greenply Banta Hai – Greenply Plywood

Ijazat Hai – OkCupid India

#SheIsCompleteInHerself​ – Prega News

#AwaazUthao​ – Viviana Mall

#TakeThePressureOff​ – Shaadi.com

#YouAreSoBeautifull​ – Max Fashion

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Women’s Day 2021 Campaigns, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments