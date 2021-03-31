LinkedIn introduces Creator Mode to help enhance follower base

Creator mode has been launched globally and aims to enable members with tools to prominently display their content, engage with their community, and build a following, for more visibility on the platform.

With the creator mode, the ‘Connect’ button will be replaced with the ‘Follow’ button on LinkedIn. It will also move the ‘Featured’ and ‘Activity’ sections to the top of the member’s profile to more prominently display their content. Members can also share more about their expertise by adding hashtags at the top of their profile, such as #design or #mentorship to further amplify reach for their content, grow their following on LinkedIn.

Creator mode aims to make it easier for members and companies to optimize their profile on LinkedIn with an improved display of creator assets and greater visibility to attract followers

Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer, LinkedIn in his blog says, “At the heart of LinkedIn’s community are creators. People love to see creators give their perspective on what’s happening in the news or share insights into a specific industry — whether that’s a post, a video, a story, an article, or even a comment. We hope the Creator mode helps you feel seen and represented — because your Profile is only complete if it’s completely you. We will continue to work on enhancements to help you express your authentic self, your career goals and stand out to new opportunities. “

