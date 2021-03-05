Netflix India announces 40 plus original shows for 2021

Further expanding its investment in original content for the Indian market, Netflix has rolled out a massive plan consisting of about 41 Indian films and shows for the new year.

Netflix claims to take the next big leap in India to bring more than 40 powerful, irresistible and original stories from all corners of the country. Complementing the announcement is the platform’s ad film titled #AbMenuMeINSabNew sharing a sneak peek into the titles.

The upcoming lineup features more variety and diversity than we have seen before. From the biggest films and series to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India states, “At Netflix, we love to tell stories that bring us together. Films and series told authentically by Indian creators you love as well as voices that are new. But how do we identify that one story that everyone will love? We don’t. Each and every one of us has our own tastes and moods and all of us want to see our lives reflected on screen.”

Coming soon is the bold and sassy series Bombay Begums, the relationship drama Ajeeb Daastaans, the quirky Pagglait, love, and longing in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the consequences of desire in Penthouse. There’s also Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba, Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka, the moving family drama with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta Sardar Ka Grandson, a generous dose of modern romance with the series Feels Like Ishq and R. Madhavan’s comedy series Decoupled.

“The rich and diverse stories are curated from the best and brightest creators and talent from India to the world,” adds Shergill.

