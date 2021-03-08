Nita Ambani launches social media app ‘Her Circle’ for women

Nita Ambani launches an app for women called Her Circle

Her Circle by Nita Ambani aims to give women a global pedestal to come together to interact and communicate with one another, to strengthen sisterhood, and more.

Nita Ambani has announced the launch of ‘Her Circle’, a social media platform dedicated solely to women, which envisages ‘strengthening sisterhood’ and enabling a stronger connection between women from all walks of life. 

“I am delighted to invite you to join my circle of light. This is a digital platform for women – our circle, her circle,” said, Nita Ambani, in the official announcement on the YouTube channel of the brand.

Further to the initiative, on Instagram, the Foundation, said, “Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani is pleased to announce Her Circle, a unique new initiative that synergizes women’s power with the power of the digital revolution. This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.”

Along with the app, Her Circle also has a website, inclusive of tabs such as Engage, Connect, Grow, and Goals. It aims to be like a one-stop-shop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform.

According to the brand, the platform is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women, beginning with Indian women but open to the participation of women from all across the globe. It is an all-encompassing community that intends to cater to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams, and competencies of women from all social backgrounds.

While the participation on Her Circle is free for its registered users, the app is initially being launched in English and, subsequently, will be expanded to other languages.


