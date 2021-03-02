Red Label Campaigns that served the taste of togetherness
Brooke Bond Red Label campaigns over the years have banked on the insight of tea being a ‘feeling’ in India and the endless bonding opportunities that it presents.
The core narrative that campaigns by Brooke Bond Red Label follow is bringing people from different stratas of society together who otherwise wouldn’t be in the same space in the general societal setting, and showing how sharing a cup of tea can dissolve all differences.
The thread has been weaved around several narratives wherein people from varying faith, gender, castes, and countries succumb to the sweetness of affection.
Swad Apnepan Ka or Taste Of Togetherness has been one of the longest running series by brands wherein several kinds of differences are put to rest.
Through the course of time, Swad Apnepan Ka has been representational of the brand philosophy and has transformed into an umbrella concept that the brand revisits every now and then, adding the relevancy of a current social issue or depicting a distinct narrative.
The campaigns have been known to confront several prejudices that often are avoided in social conversations or are stereotyped. The brand has also been able to maintain a consistent tonality despite tapping different narratives and collaborating with different agencies such as Geometry Encompass and Ogilvy India.
Now serving the Red Label Campaigns that changed the meaning of having a cup of tea.
#SwadApnepanKa
Forgotten
Neighbours
Lost
This Republic Day… Let’s #Unstereotype
A Tale Of Two Blends
That Kind Of A Woman
#MemoriesInACup
Peace One Day
Swad Apnepan Ka
#DooriyonMeinApnapan
Pyar Ka Pyala
A Boy Who Girls Like
Old Friends
Surprise Visit
Piku & Baba Share Moments Of Togetherness
