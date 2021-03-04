AliveNow presents SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands: People’s Choice Awards’ nominations open now

People's Choice Awards- SAMMIE BSMB 2020-21

The excitement isn’t over yet, voting lines for AliveNow presents SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands People’s Choice Awards is open now. The ball is in your court!

After an arduous process of selecting the best of the best from over 450 entries, we honored the SAMMIE BSMB 2020-21 finalists. As you know AliveNow presents SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is an ode to humane brands, that are ready to disrupt the age-old marketing tactics with bold, edgy, and thoughtful work. As the jury gave their verdict on which brands grab the title, we now open the stage for you, our dear readers.

We are glad to announce AliveNow presents SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands People’s Choice Awards – an initiative that empowers our readers to pick their favorite campaigns.

The People’s Choice Awards was first rolled out when we started SAMMIES back in 2016. Taking this year’s excitement a few notches higher, we bring back this interesting segment and give the power to you as our cherished community.

Also read: AliveNow SAMMIE: Let’s all virtually cheer for the winners!

Over the years with the support of our jury members and suggestions of our readers, SAMMIES has evolved to a more inclusive platform with a wider range of categories. As readers and consumers of the A & M industry, you get to vote for the campaign that clicked in your opinion, across a wide range of categories.

Voting Lines are open today! So, what are you waiting for? You can cast your votes here. Participate now!

Winners’ Announcement will be on 12th March, 2021.

For more queries, write to us at [email protected] In case of suggestions, feel free to drop yours in the comments below.


