Sprite Campaigns that ‘Clearly’ presented itself as the ultimate refresher

From the TVC days of ‘Seedhi Baat No Bakwaas’ till the integrated launch of ‘Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’, the aerated-drink brand has consistently poured a witty tonality in their campaigns, proposing itself as the ultimate refresher in the summer heat. We take a look at some of their campaigns that combined eccentric storytelling with a CTA to purchase.

Savouring the summer heat has been an umbrella concept that sticks with Sprite campaigns as a recurring theme, along with tapping several other narratives. Various everyday situations keep the communication diverse and relatable with this concept, executing reiterations without overlaps.

Sprite frequently taps the regional and vernacular audiences, releasing campaigns in various Indian languages, and often featuring popular regional faces. The brand also remains active with the South Indian audiences, often executing campaigns with tailored narratives intended to resonate with those demographics.

The 2021 summer campaign ‘Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’ taps light-hearted banters to establish itself as the ultimate refresher. The advert created in association with Ogilvy India also attempts to draw parallels between the banter and how the present-day youth may lose out on opportunities when society throws doubts at them.

Shrenik Dasani, Vice President – Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, shared, “The world is a tough place for today’s youth with people having different points of view on how they should act and behave. The campaign humorously reminds us that while life tries to confuse you, it is important to focus only on what really matters to you”.

The multi-lingual campaign features Ayushmann Khurrana & Taapsee Pannu for Hindi, Kavya Thapar & Anumolu Sushanth for Telugu, and Anirudh Ravichander & Priya Anand for Tamil campaigns, along with being aired in Kannada, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi.

Crack a bottle and pour yourself a few refreshing campaigns.

