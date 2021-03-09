Video: Industry icons come together to hail women-oriented campaigns that left a mark

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, in a conversation with India’s leading Brand Custodians and Agency Leaders, Social Samosa gives a major throwback to some of the best women-centric campaigns that go beyond the extraordinary

Although we don’t need a specific day to celebrate the immense potential that a ‘woman’ imbibes, it has been a tradition to revel in the joys of International Women’s Day on March 8. Taking the celebration ahead we at Social Samosa reached out to eminent folks from the Advertising and Marketing universe to come forth and share their favourite women’s day campaigns and why they deserve to be adored.

Speakers:

  • Navin Shenoy, Head of Marketing- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18
  • Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India
  • Susan Josi, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento
  • Resha Jain, Head Of Content Marketing, SUGAR Cosmetics
  • Vatsalya Khanna, Head of Digital Marketing and Media Communications at Fast&Up

From Dove’s impressive stories of celebrating the history of womankind through its impeccable campaigns over the years to when Nike revelled in the victories of women who have moved sport forward with ‘One Day we won’t need this day’ ad film to Elle’s sharing many instances where women are represented by a single female through the concept of #MoreWomen, the advertising and brand Nazis gave a  huge shoutout to the impressive narration, storytelling, execution, and concept adorned by the campaigns above.

Other brand campaigns up for mentions were ‘The Like a Girl’ by Always for its hard-hitting storytelling, Sport England’sThis Girl Ca’n for its raw and empowering message, Kotak’s Women’s Day campaign for choosing to challenge the stereotypes, and many more.

Watch the full video here to know which campaigns stand out for India’s leading Brand Custodians and Agency Leaders.

Write to us at [email protected] with your favourite Women-centric campaigns and why.

