Brands that are working towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Here’s how some brands have stepped forward to help the nation deal with the unfortunate Covid-19 situation by working towards providing Covid-19 relief efforts.

As India continues to struggle while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic during the second wave, some brands have come forward to do their bit by helping out the nation. While the nation suffers worrisome cries of people looking for beds, oxygen cylinders, and plasma donors, few brands are trying to help the country deal with the crisis.

From donating Oxygen cylinders to the government to amplifying requests on their social media handles, here is how brands are working towards Covid-19 relief efforts and inspiring other brands to do their bit too for the nation. Would request brands to come forward and stand with the nation in ways feasible for them.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has committed initial support of Rs. 50 crore to help the healthcare system and communities combat the Covid-19 pandemic and contain the spread of the virus. The relief program initiated by Coca-Cola aims at benefitting over 10 lakh people across the nation.

Amazon

In the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon is donating 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to hospitals in order to help Covid-19 patients across the country. In addition to this, Amazon will also donate 100 ICU ventilator units to India.

Google

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to non-profit organizations, Give India and UNICEF for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information about the virus.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet that the company will continue to its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts.

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

Paytm

Paytm has announced a fund-raiser program to raise ₹10 Crore to arrange & provide Oxygen Concentrators across India.

We are looking to raise ₹10 Crore to arrange & provide Oxygen Concentrators across India.



You can help too – please donate generously and we will match your contribution ₹ for ₹.#OxygenForIndia — Paytm (@Paytm) April 26, 2021

Tata Group

Tata Group has announced importing of 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. Its subsidiary, Tata Steel is also supplying 800 tones of Liquid Medical Oxygen per day to various state governments and hospitals.

The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) April 20, 2021

#TataSteel has further increased supplies of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 800 tons per day. Our endeavour to #FightAgainstCovid continues. We are closely working with GoI and States to address the demand and save precious human lives. @PMOIndia @TataCompanies — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) April 28, 2021

CRED

CRED will be distributing 1 billion liters of oxygen via oxygen concentrators to hospitals and healthcare units across the country. For every 10,000 CRED coins their members redeem, they will distribute 1000 liters of oxygen.

Redeem your CRED coins to donate oxygen: https://t.co/a3vw582qLX



Campaign in association with @milaapdotorg pic.twitter.com/xy9RoLmG0b — CRED (@CRED_club) April 26, 2021

P&G

P&G announced that the company will contribute towards the vaccination of over 5 lakh citizens by pledging Rs. 50 crore in partnership with local authorities and government in India. It will also continue to extend it’s support through donation of masks and sanitizers.

Epigamia

Epigamia is committing to help raise funds for ‘Doctors For You India’ to provide healthcare facilities across the country.

There’s only one way through this & that’s together.



We’re committing to help raise funds for @DFYIndia as we’ve identified critical intervention areas. We're also offering our pan-India infra & logistics to help procure necessary equipment.



Donate https://t.co/NHIH0N4Kfr (1/2) pic.twitter.com/n463YOU0jJ — epigamia (@epigamia) April 27, 2021

Zomato

Zomato and its NGO Zomato Feeding India have kickstarted the “Help Save My India” endeavor to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need. Zomato has also rolled out a priority delivery feature for Covid-19 emergencies that will allow the customer to mark their order as ‘This order is related to Covid-19 emergency’ during check out.

a humble request – treat this like an ambulance and don't misuse 🙏 https://t.co/yb9Im2im9V — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2021

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma announced to donate Rs. 100 crore in honour of deceased frontline workers.

As PM @narendramodi @PMOIndia paves the path towards fighting this pandemic, we strengthen our promise to serve life with compassion and care. We announce Rs. 100 Crores in honour of our martyrs who lost the battle against Covid-19 as a token of gratitude. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/woC4HmNEzD — Mankind Pharma (@Pharma_Mankind) April 26, 2021

OnePlus

OnePlus will donate 400 oxygenators and raise funds up to Rs. 1 crore. In addition to this, OnePlus is also amplifying messages related to Covid-19 emergencies on their Twitter handle.

Along with amplifying #COVIDEmergency requests, OnePlus will procure & donate 400 oxygenators. For our community wishing to help out, we've teamed up with @GiveIndia to raise funds. We'll match the amount raised up to INR 1 CR#OneCommunity

Know more – https://t.co/ylwxyCWXw3 pic.twitter.com/hstPsj7enc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 30, 2021

Dunzo

Dunzo is doing their bid by opening their social media handles for those who need their Covid-19 emergency requests amplified.

Reliance Group

Reliance Group is providing oxygen concentrators, masks, beds and any other healthcare facilities to people across the nation.

#Reliance is also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) April 26, 2021

#RelianceFoundation is setting up 1,000 bedded #CovidCare facilities with oxygen supply in #Jamnagar, #Gujarat. All services will be provided free of cost and the entire cost of setting up and running the facilities will be borne by #Reliance. pic.twitter.com/NSZJT67zDP — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) April 29, 2021

Vivo

Vivo announced donation of Rs. 2 crore to help aid Covid-19 relief efforts in the country.

This is the time for all of us to help each other. And bring in hope and assistance.



In light of the severe health crisis that the country is facing, we have decided to donate Rs. 2 crores to help aid COVID relief efforts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S4i7AE2MeW — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 27, 2021

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has pledged Rs. 3 crore to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states. Also, raising Rs. 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors.

Dear All,



Given the rising #Oxygen requirement due to #Covid19, we at @XiaomiIndia, are pledging ₹3 Cr. to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states.



Also partnering with @GiveIndia to raise ₹1 Cr. for #COVIDwarriors. 🙏#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/kghiqVPCT5 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 22, 2021

Victorinox

Victorinox has put a hold on all its social media activities for some days amidst the worsening situation of the Covid pandemic.

Tata CLiQ

Tata CLiQ is all ears to listen to the problems of their employees, colleagues, delivery team, warehouse partners, and customer care executives in the wake of the unfortunate Covid situation in the country.

Finshots

Finshots is being considerate to their employees as many of them tested Covid positive and stopping Finshots coverage for sometime.

Vistara

Vistara is flying doctors and nurses representing government organisations, across their domestic network at no cost.

We’re flying doctors & nurses representing govt. organisations, across our domestic network at no cost. We also welcome cargo requests from organisations representing Govt. of India, state govts./union territories & defence forces. Please email us at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/D1cCE5gkSf — Vistara (@airvistara) April 29, 2021

