Brands that are working towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Covid-19 relief efforts

Here’s how some brands have stepped forward to help the nation deal with the unfortunate Covid-19 situation by working towards providing Covid-19 relief efforts.

As India continues to struggle while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic during the second wave, some brands have come forward to do their bit by helping out the nation. While the nation suffers worrisome cries of people looking for beds, oxygen cylinders, and plasma donors, few brands are trying to help the country deal with the crisis. 

From donating Oxygen cylinders to the government to amplifying requests on their social media handles, here is how brands are working towards Covid-19 relief efforts and inspiring other brands to do their bit too for the nation. Would request brands to come forward and stand with the nation in ways feasible for them.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has committed initial support of Rs. 50 crore to help the healthcare system and communities combat the Covid-19 pandemic and contain the spread of the virus. The relief program initiated by Coca-Cola aims at benefitting over 10 lakh people across the nation.

Amazon

In the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon is donating 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to hospitals in order to help Covid-19 patients across the country. In addition to this, Amazon will also donate 100 ICU ventilator units to India.

Google

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to non-profit organizations, Give India and UNICEF for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information about the virus.

Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet that the company will continue to its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts.

Paytm

Paytm has announced a fund-raiser program to raise ₹10 Crore to arrange & provide Oxygen Concentrators across India.

Tata Group

Tata Group has announced importing of 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. Its subsidiary, Tata Steel is also supplying 800 tones of Liquid Medical Oxygen per day to various state governments and hospitals.

CRED

CRED will be distributing 1 billion liters of oxygen via oxygen concentrators to hospitals and healthcare units across the country. For every 10,000 CRED coins their members redeem, they will distribute 1000 liters of oxygen.

P&G

P&G announced that the company will contribute towards the vaccination of over 5 lakh citizens by pledging Rs. 50 crore in partnership with local authorities and government in India. It will also continue to extend it’s support through donation of masks and sanitizers.

Epigamia

Epigamia is committing to help raise funds for ‘Doctors For You India’ to provide healthcare facilities across the country.

Zomato

Zomato and its NGO Zomato Feeding India have kickstarted the “Help Save My India” endeavor to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need. Zomato has also rolled out a priority delivery feature for Covid-19 emergencies that will allow the customer to mark their order as ‘This order is related to Covid-19 emergency’ during check out.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma announced to donate Rs. 100 crore in honour of deceased frontline workers.

OnePlus

OnePlus will donate 400 oxygenators and raise funds up to Rs. 1 crore. In addition to this, OnePlus is also amplifying messages related to Covid-19 emergencies on their Twitter handle.

Dunzo

Dunzo is doing their bid by opening their social media handles for those who need their Covid-19 emergency requests amplified.

Reliance Group

Reliance Group is providing oxygen concentrators, masks, beds and any other healthcare facilities to people across the nation.

Vivo

Vivo announced donation of Rs. 2 crore to help aid Covid-19 relief efforts in the country.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has pledged Rs. 3 crore to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states. Also, raising Rs. 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors.

Also Read: How brands can help COVID-19 relief efforts & put out relevant communications

Victorinox

Victorinox has put a hold on all its social media activities for some days amidst the worsening situation of the Covid pandemic.

Tata CLiQ

Tata CLiQ is all ears to listen to the problems of their employees, colleagues, delivery team, warehouse partners, and customer care executives in the wake of the unfortunate Covid situation in the country.

Finshots

Finshots is being considerate to their employees as many of them tested Covid positive and stopping Finshots coverage for sometime.

Vistara

Vistara is flying doctors and nurses representing government organisations, across their domestic network at no cost.


You may also like:

Social Media: The interactive extension of Kids channels
[Download] Social Media Creative Sizes Guidebook
Disease Awareness Campaigns for motivation & hope
Winners bask in the glory of #SAMMIE2018 as Flipkart, Ola and more win big
Inside: How Bangalore based Yulu emphasises on a layered marketing strategy to keep people moving
[Free Webinar] Building content strategy on social media for small business

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Hospitals PSA social media

brands COVID-19

Police Covid

COVID-19 relief

Facebook community resources for COVID-19

Trigger warnings

COVID-19 social media

Twitter