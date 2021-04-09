[Download] Unveiling Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns by Social Samosa

Social Samosa presents to you the much-anticipated Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns – a collection of the case studies of social media campaigns, meticulously crafted with insights, marketing strategies, and much more.

The Evolving Social Media Landscape has been lending new meaning and definition to the word disruption. From being a distant 3rd-4th option in a Brand’s Marketing Mix to becoming one of the Top most priority medium Social Media Platforms have come a long way.

The Medium has always kept Advertisers and Marketers on their toes, it demands constant learning and resilience.



Social Samosa Yearbook of Social Media curates learnings from leading Brands and Agencies, this edition is special, It is an ode to the exemplary work done against all the odds and covers campaigns between April 2019- December 2020, in the industry.

For long, the A&M Industry has been emphasizing on the need for agility, the last one year was a catalyst for these skills to come alive

At a time when consumers want to be heard and connect in meaningful ways, brands attempted to go beyond a buyer-seller relationship with never-before-seen ideas and initiatives leveraging the medium in new and innovative ways, dissolving the barriers in terms of geographies and demographics. The Yearbook encapsulates all these endeavours meticulously to give you an understanding of what goes behind some of the Best Social Media Brands and Campaigns.

The Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns 2019-2020 contains-

Foreword by Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India Opinion from Industry Leaders like Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer at Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Prabhakar Mundkur, Advisor and Mentor, Deepraj Hegde, Senior Business Director, MediaCom 90+ Social Media Campaigns across sectors

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your copy of the Yearbook now!

Download the Social Samosa Yearbook of Social Media campaigns to access these case studies and learn from industry leaders.

