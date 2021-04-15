Enormous Brands bags the brand planning and creative duties of Kapiva

As part of the mandate, Enormous Brands will be responsible for brand planning, designing a strategy to achieve the business objective, and also provide strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums.

Enormous Brands has bagged the Brand Planning and Creative duties of Kapiva, an Ayurvedic brand that is bringing healthy food choices to the consumers with its range of Ayurvedic products. The account was bagged following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed through the Mumbai office.

Speaking on the partnership, Shrey Badhani, Co-founder, Kapiva says “We are thrilled to be partnering with Enormous Brands as we look to build out Kapiva into an enduring, differentiated brand. Enormous has a great track record of differentiated storytelling for challenger brands. They have a deep understanding of the urban millennial consumer and really understood the value proposition of Kapiva to our consumers. We also really enjoyed the interesting conversations with their diverse, talented team over the past months.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands said “Kapiva is a brand born out of age old practices of Ayurvedic nutrition made accessible for the modern families. It has its roots in tradition and yet fits into a modern household’s life with innovative formats. Kapiva did exceedingly well in the last few years with people’s attention shifting to better nutrition and going forward, we’ll look forward to building even higher relevance for the brand in the consumer’s mind.”

