Facebook launches resources for users to celebrate Ramadan

As users around the world continue to face containment measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook has released few resources that will help them celebrate the holy month of Ramadan virtually.

Resources to celebrate Ramadan across the Facebook apps include guides, fundraisers, content series, and more.

#MonthOfGood is an online guide that apprises users about ways they can participate in acts of kindness and share those moments with others to cultivate a positive community. Additionally, an Instagram Guide has also been launched that apprises users about the facets of Ramadan.

Facebook will be collaborating with creators, communities, publishers, and NGOs, will be hosting live video series with the Facebook team and creators from various parts of the world and will be populating #MonthOfGood content through social media handles of Facebook and Instagram.

The company is also amplifying fundraisers to enable users to make charitable donations to fulfill their Zakat.

Exclusive Ramadan Facebook Watch and IGTV series would be introduced, along with global series hosting discussions about food, fasting, well-being, and more.

Ramadan-themed Instagram and WhatsApp stickers will be launched so users can carry on to connect with friends and family and engage in celebrations. New avatar stickers in the Facebook app, and new camera effects and stickers on Messenger and Messenger Kids, will also be available.

