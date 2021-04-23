Facebook tests Instagram Reels ads and new in-stream video ad formats

Facebook testing new features like In-Stream video, Instagram Reels Ads, and other ad experiences in Facebook Stories, in an attempt to tap the potential reach of various video ad formats.

Facebook is announcing new topic targeting options within Facebook In-Stream video, testing of Instagram Reels Ads and other ad experiences in Facebook Stories to help increase opportunities for brands to better engage with relevant audiences.

Instagram Reels Ads

Instagram will also begin testing Reels ads in India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia with tests expanding to more countries in the coming months. 90% of people follow a business on Instagram, and people are already embracing Reels to discover new creators and businesses. This discovery mindset makes it a natural place for businesses to express themselves creatively and find deeper connections with the audiences that matter to them.

The ads will be full-screen and immersive, similar to ads in Stories. As with organic Reels content, ads can be up to 30 seconds and people can comment, like, view, save, share and skip Reels ads. Instagram will learn from how people and businesses engage with this new format so they can bring the best possible experience to the community.

Sticker Ads for Facebook Stories

In the coming weeks, Facebook will be testing custom Sticker Ads for Facebook Stories that were announced in March, with select advertisers and creators. These ads allow creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue. Brands will create bespoke stickers and creators can proactively place these Sticker Ads in their Facebook Stories.

In-stream video

Facebook is launching a global test of In-Stream Video Topics that lets advertisers place ads in certain video topics through Ads Manager — allowing advertisers to align their brand messaging within content that is contextually relevant to their target consumer.

Video Topics are available when advertisers select the In-Stream Only placement and brand objectives for their campaigns. It will include over 20 Video Topics, like Sports, and over 700 hundred sub-topics such as Baseball, Basketball, Golf, or Swimming. This test gives advertisers more choice in the video content they want their ads to appear in so they can reach engaged video viewer audiences. For example, a baseball bat company can now place ads on topics that would be of interest to their customers, such as “Baseball.”

In addition to offering more control over where ads are placed, Facebook also offers several brand safety controls for preventing ads from running alongside certain types of content within the Facebook in-stream video. Advertisers can use these controls in combination or on their own.

