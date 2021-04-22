Gemius Design Studio bags digital and social media mandate for Vagad’s Khadi

As part of the mandate, Gemius Design Studio looks at creating a holistic approach towards the Khadi brand while keeping the beauty trends in strategy for the year.

Gemius Design Studio has won the Brand Strategy, Creative & Digital Media mandate for Vagad’s Khadi. The account has won following a multi-agency pitch nationwide. The agency aims for an aggressive approach towards Khadi beauty care education through edgy creatives and engaging digital media strategy for Vagad’s Khadi.

Vagad’s Khadi offers comprehensive authentic product portfolios in cosmetic formulations covering all major segments; solution-driven products in Face Care, Skin Care, Bath & Body, Hair Care, and more. They aim at restoring the culture with Khadi products, combining ancient Indian traditions and at the same time ensuring we consider the science of Ayurveda. The brand has been in collaboration with the “Government of India Khadi and Village Industries Commission” since 2005.

On the association, Pankaj Mehta, Director, Vagad’s Khadi, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Gemius Design Studio for the mandate. We see the association as a fuel to make Vagad’s Khadi grow as a Khadi-inspired beauty brand from India that grows Internationally. We look forward to this association and do some stellar work together”

Adding to the win, Anushree Pacheriwal, Co-Founder at Gemius Design Studio said, “Vagad’s Khadi looks at promoting wellness through the aging process while making lives better by their skincare & beauty products which is exactly what the Gen Z is looking for. Gen Z is the most radically inclusive generation to date, with very high expectations on brands to be open, fair, and fighting for social justice. In the wake of Covid-19, Gen Z is demanding greater transparency, not just around company ethics but also from a safety and hygiene point of view. We aim to cater to an audience with the same ethos as Vagad’s Khadi. Let’s make Khadi the new cool!”

