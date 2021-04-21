Global Samosa: H&M launches free 24-hour suit rental service for men with a video “Show them what you are made of”

Free suit rental service for 24 hours launched by H&M in an effort to help young men with the job interviews.

H&M has recently launched a free 24-hour suit rental service for young men in an effort to help them with their job interviews. The campaign that was introduced to promote the retailer’s “H&M Man” line was dropped just in time when the younger people are struggling to get back on their feet or get a job after the pandemic.

The free 24-hour suit rental service aims at helping the young men create a ‘powerful first impression’ as a suit isn’t just an outfit but is confidence. It is a signal to the world that you have what it takes. The service allows men to book a suit and get it delivered by courier. If they return it within 24 hours, the service is free, but late returns will attract a penalty of fifty pounds that will be donated to charity.

The H&M free suit service website also gives young men some tips on how to handle and ace their job interviews. The initiative was developed with Uncommon Creative Studio and was being promoted with a video “Show them what you are made of”. The video showcases young men listening to voicemails from their mothers giving them words of encouragement while they prepare for their interviews. The narrative is built around preparations for a job interview.

