Global Samosa: ‘Save Ralph’ to initiate awareness on animal testing

A short film ‘Save Ralph’ showcases the cruel reality of animal testing for cosmetic products across the globe.

Millions of animals are still prone to suffering and dying due to animal testing of cosmetic products. Animals like rabbits, rats, mice, and guinea pigs are forced into the process of lab testing of cosmetics. Various ingredients used in cosmetics making are forced down the throat, smeared into the skin, and dripped into the eyes of these innocent animals to test if the cosmetics are safe for human use.

In due process, countless animals are subjected to harmful substances that make the animal sick and close to its death period. Testing cosmetics on the animal is cruel and unnecessary as most of the ingredients used in the cosmetics have a history of safe human use and thus, doesn’t require any additional testing. In addition to this, there are modern testing methods that have replaced the old, outdated animal testing. Modern testing methods are even faster, more reliable, less expensive, and involve no act of cruelty.

In an effort to curb using animals in lab testing of cosmetics, Human Society International leads global campaigns that are dedicated to ending the use of animals in testing cosmetics and other products. The latest addition to their global campaigns list is “Save Ralph- A short film with Taika Waititi.”

One can have the opportunity to meet “Ralph,” a rabbit who is the new spokesperson of the global campaign that initiates banning animal testing for cosmetics. This Be Cruelty-Free Campaign’s “Save Ralph” video features Ralph, a tester representing millions of animals used for chemical testing for cosmetics.

“Save Ralph” is an empathetic video that tells the reality of the animal testing business across the globe with the help of stop-motion animation and the extraordinary voice of Oscar winner Taika Waititi. The short film features a multinational star cast that includes Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Rodrigo Santoro, Tricia Helfer, and more. “Save Ralph” is a wake-up call that animals are still suffering because of this long-running process of animal testing, and now is the time to come together to ban it.

