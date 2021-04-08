Google announces experiments to improve YouTube video ads

The experiments would be rolled out globally in Google Ads and can be set up by advertisers to analyze the impact of different video ads and gauge their potential against campaign objectives on YouTube.

Understanding metrics of video ads on Brand Lift, conversions, CPAs, and more of such elements can be scrutinized to select the appropriate video ads on YouTube that generate optimal ROI. Experiments can be set up by visiting the Help Center.

Creative and logistical factors, both can be experimented with to find out the best-suited formats that can drive maximum engagement. For instance, using multiple customized creatives or a standard creative in a single campaign, such variants can be tried to see if uniformity or personalization drives effective results.

The experiments also consider various visual factors such as do bigger logos drive more awareness, does zooming on products improve consideration or does the placement of the call-to-action button affect conversions, and more such speculations.

The experiments from Google stem out of the present-day notion that consumers and their tastes are rapidly changing, and the ad formats need to stay relevant and up to date for them to work at their best potential.

The company mentions, in global, they ran in 2019 and 2020, advertisers who successfully used video experiments to optimize for lower-funnel performance on YouTube saw a 30% lower median cost-per-acquisition from the better performing creative.

Successful experiments are defined by Google as those with a significant difference in Brand Lift between experiment arms. Advertisers would be able to derive factual insights and strategize their overall marketing and branding, with trials of few campaigns, by extracting the best practices from the video ad experiments’ results.

