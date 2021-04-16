Mentos introduces limited-edition ‘Say Hello’ packs with new campaign to make fresh connections

As part of the Mentos ‘Say Hello’ campaign, each candy is turned into an emoticon that aims to serve as an accompaniment to start any conversation with someone new.

Emojis as an expression of emotion has become intrinsic to the lives of Gen Z and millennials, especially for making newer connections. In line with this thought, Mentos from the House of Perfetti Van Melle India has launched limited-edition ‘Say Hello’ packs across its entire rolls portfolio. As part of this campaign, each candy is turned into an emoticon and this aims to serve as a perfect accompaniment to start any conversation with someone new.

To express in various ways, the Mentos ‘Say Hello’ pack comes with 12 different emoticon designs, imprinted on each candy that includes Mint, Strawberry, Orange, and Rainbow packs. To highlight the limited-edition packs, a ‘Say Hello’campaign has also been released by the brand which will be promoted on key digital platforms.

Conceptualized by Creative Land Asia, Wavemaker India and PR Pundit, Mentos in the new digital campaign urges its audience to move past their smartphones where they use emojis through online mediums and instead share them and express themselves in the real world through Mentos emoticon dragees.

A specific digital film highlighting the campaign has been created and will be promoted as part of the brand’s digital engagement. Set in the backdrops of a café, the digital film showcases how a girl as the protagonist, is hesitant to strike a conversation with a pair of boy and girl, reading the same book as she is. As the video proceeds further, the new Mentos dragees with emoticons comes to her rescue when she finally gets to interact with the boy and girl having similar interests. Thus the video establishes the new Mentos dragees, as an integral means to ‘Say Hello’ to someone new and helps make fresh connections.

As a part of the ‘Say Hello’ initiative, Mentos started a fun Twitter banter along with the campaign launch with the #SayHello hashtag. This engaging banter generated conversations with more than 21 top brands such as Pepsi, Amazon Prime Video, MTV India, Maruti Suzuki, Lay’s Maxx, PayTM, Nokia, Filmfare, and many more along with the agencies. This led to #SayHello (hashtag) trending on Twitter while generating further conversations to connect with people.

Hey @MotherDairyMilk.. Should we #SayHello or should we just step up and ask you for a glass of milk? 😋#SayHello #Mentos — Mentos India (@IndiaMentos) April 9, 2021

A hello to freshly brewed content every day, keeps lame moments at bay! 😊 @filtercopy #Mentos — Mentos India (@IndiaMentos) April 9, 2021

A refreshing Hello from @PepsiIndia is all we need to beat the heat! #SayHello #Mentos — Mentos India (@IndiaMentos) April 9, 2021

It's because of you that we keep saying hello to new music and artists every day! 😎@MTVIndia #SayHello #Mentos — Mentos India (@IndiaMentos) April 9, 2021

Taking the initiative further, the brand has also collaborated with some of the top comedians for creating engagement on social platforms. These comedians with an aim to bring alive each of the emoticons on the Mentos dragees will challenge each other to express each of these emoticons in their own style.

To add on to the fun conversations, the brand will also leverage Instagram to launch Mentos ‘Say Hello’ filter and keep the buzz alive with the audience. Through this special filter, they will be able to engage with each of the emoticons printed on the limited-edition Mentos dragees in the roll.

Elaborating on the launch and the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Director- Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle India said, “There has been an increased dependency on digital mediums to express ourselves. Through the Mentos ‘Say Hello” limited-edition packs and supporting the campaign, we’re trying to bring back appreciation for simple interactions when meeting someone new or while meeting friends. Mentos as a brand has always inspired fresh connections and the new limited-edition campaign is an effort to strengthen this positioning further.”

