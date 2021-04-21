Pinterest introduces Content Claiming Portal for creators

To enable content creators to manage the copyrighted content they own and create, and control how versions of their content appear on the platform, Pinterest has launched a Content Claiming Portal.

The portal will aid creators in claiming content on the Pinterest platform, by uploading original content and selecting the enforcement options.

Creators would need to submit a Content Claiming Portal application, which would be assessed by Pinterest and if approved, the creator would have access to the tool that provides the following options to select a suitable type of claim:

Mine Only

Remove existing and future versions of the images from Pinterest, except Pins originally saved by the creator.

Website Only

Remove existing and future versions of the images from Pinterest, except Pins that link to the creator’s claimed website(s). (This option will only be available if the creator has a claimed website).

Block All

Remove all existing and future versions of these images from Pinterest.

The rights holder will have the ability to choose to block an image, once they have uploaded it. Pinterest will remove all identical or matching images that they are able to identify.

The tool was designed after Pinterest heard the feedback from creators asking for more control over how their content appears on Pinterest. the platform has been working on the tool along with a select group of invited content creators. The portal will be improved as it is further developed in accordance with more feedback.

