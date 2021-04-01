Testing: YouTube experiments with new designs dislike count & button

YouTube will be running a few tests with small groups of creators, in development of the display of dislike count, as a part of the response to creator feedback and targeted dislike campaigns.

YouTube will be experimenting with a few potential designs and alterations for the like and dislike buttons and count that appear below videos. YouTube is not removing the dislike button they are experimenting with a few designs that don’t show the dislike counts.

Viewer feedback has been and will continue to be, an important part of YouTube, but the platform heard from creators that the public dislike counts can impact their wellbeing, and may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator’s video. So, the platform is testing designs that don’t include the visible like or dislike count in an effort to balance improving the creator experience, while still making sure viewer feedback is accounted for and shared with the creator.

One of the potential designs for the dislike button that doesn’t include a visible dislike count

Creators, you’ll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if they’re in the experiment, they can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune recommendations they see on YouTube.

Currently, there’s no way to opt-out of this experiment. If creators have feedback about the new designs, they can share their thoughts in the replies on the blogpost or through the steps here. YouTube will be monitoring feedback closely to determine if, when, and how to release designs like this more broadly.

Comments