Twitter Marketing India launches content series highlighting advertising trends

Twitter Marketing India is bringing Share of Voice – a new voice content series for and with brands, marketers, and creators in the country.

Share of Voice will feature creative experts who will discuss advertising, content, social media, and more. Industry voices will share their views on the present and future of the marketing and advertising trends. The eight-week-long series will be live through handles of Twitter Marketing India, starting on April 9.

🚨 New series alert!



Keep your 👀 and👂🏼open pic.twitter.com/b4Bh5qWfwu — Twitter Marketing IN (@TwitterMktgIN) April 5, 2021

Share of Voice rests upon the uptick in the popularity of audio content. Audio formats have gained much popularity in recent times. Twitter has also been experimenting with audio – having introduced voice Tweets last year, then with voice DMs, and now – Spaces.

The content series is aimed at discussing the potential of audio content through the voices of creative professionals such as Suchita Salwan, Founder, LBB, Little Black Book; Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy; Disha Goenka Das, Head Marketing, Twitter APAC; Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch, and more.

Speaking on the same Preetha Athrey, Head Marketing, Twitter India said, “Twitter is all about what’s happening in the world. Our audience shapes and moves conversations that matter. Voice, as a medium has seen a rebirth in the past few months. It’s always been edgy and experimental and that’s something we’ve done with our new series. Share of Voice is a brand new voice content series by Twitter Marketing India where we talk about all things marketing, advertising, social media, and more by using the voices of the most creative minds at work. Follow us on @TwitterMktgIN as we deep dive into a multitude of topics that are close to every marketer’s heart!”

