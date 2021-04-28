How UNICEF is using #VaccinesWork to tackle vaccination hesitancy

The UNICEF #VaccinesWork campaign is an attempt to amplify pro-vaccine messaging with celebrity partners and advocacy efforts.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has been working towards advocating for vaccines for children for a long time now. Given the widespread ills of the pandemic and the need for urgent vaccination among people across the globe have only accelerated their efforts. To this end, UNICEF is running the #VaccinesWork campaign on Twitter. They are leveraging their presence and that of their partners to help dispel myths and strategically increase the reach of pro-vaccine messaging.

Celebrity Reach

UNICEF has partnered with the Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham to spread the efforts under #VaccinesWork. In the campaign video, he can be seen talking about the need for vaccines to fight COVID-19. UNICEF has also released content in partnership with other celebrities associated with them, such as Orlando Bloom and Olivia Colman. They discuss the importance of immunization as well as answering common questions that people may have.

This World Immunization Week, take action. Vaccinate to protect yourself, your children and your community.



For every like, RT or reply on this post, UNICEF partners will unlock $1 for our lifesaving vaccine programmes up to $5M.#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/DnBMBsbVoc — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 23, 2021

Orlando Bloom reconnects with Abed from @UNICEFJordan after seven years.



This World Immunization Week, they discuss what UNICEF and partners are doing to get COVID-19 vaccines to both Jordanian citizens and Syrian refugees.#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/mXrrhxV7r7 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 27, 2021

This World Immunization Week, watch Olivia Colman answer five questions on vaccines and COVID-19.#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/Acky0sPixC — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 25, 2021

Platform Collaborations

UNICEF is working with Facebook to help fight vaccine hesitancy in specific geographies such as Brazil, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Ukraine. Here, the focus is on using the strengths of the platform to create visuals that would stand out and be effective tools of social media communication. They have also partnered with organizations such as Google to raise money for on-ground immunization efforts.

What kind of content helps increase vaccine confidence? We worked with @Facebook in Brazil, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Ukraine to find out.#VaccinesWorkhttps://t.co/PnWakAXN1m — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 27, 2021

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Focus On Children

Since children are the main demographic that UNICEF works with, much of the communication being put forth under the #VaccinesWork campaign is also focused on children. Here, immunization is talked about as a tool to save lives in geographies that are battling the impact of COVID-19 and how access to vaccines should be affordable, especially for those who are most vulnerable. Questions that parents are likely to have are also being answered.

The pandemic has cut off millions of children from life-saving vaccines for other diseases.



UNICEF is calling on governments to urgently prioritize investment in health services and vaccination programmes to reach every child – particularly the most vulnerable.#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/96JHqn1GR5 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 27, 2021

The pandemic has shown us how devastating a disease can be without vaccines to control it.



As COVID-19 vaccinations gather pace, they are a powerful reminder of what vaccines can do.



Find out how #VaccinesWork. 👇https://t.co/5pZ1Bo2GD0 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 27, 2021

Vaccine Advocacy

At the core of the #VaccinesWork campaign is vaccine advocacy — vaccines must be available to all. They are also talking about how vaccination can help people get back to their pre-pandemic lives as soon as possible. One of the messages being amplified is how vaccines are the best hope for people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild a world that isn’t living in fear of a virus. This message is being shared as part of the vaccine advocacy efforts.

Vaccines must be available to all.



That's it. That's the tweet. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 24, 2021

Vaccines help bring us closer. More heartwarming hugs. More exciting adventures, discoveries and games. Countless precious moments that many children have missed for over a year.#VaccinesWork — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 23, 2021

Today, vaccines are our best hope of ending this pandemic – bringing us back together and rebuilding a better world.



Governments must work together to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all countries.#VaccinesWork — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 25, 2021

Countries across the globe are currently working on advocacy campaigns to ensure that their people would get vaccinated as soon as possible — in an attempt to end the pandemic. In the backdrop of the current circumstances, these efforts are likely to go a long way in tackling vaccine hesitancy.

Comments