WhatsApp likely to roll out a feature that allows group members to have control over disappearing messages

WhatsApp might be testing to add support for group members to have control over disabling and enabling disappearing messages

WhatsApp might introduce support for group members to have control over disappearing messages. The messaging platform can be witnessed testing the support feature for the group members to enable or disable disappearing messages in the latest beta version on Android. WhatsApp has rolled out disappearing messages in November 2020. In this, the disappearing messages were only available to admins on group or personal chats. Participants of the groups had no control over this feature. But now WhatsApp is most likely planning to roll out an option for group members too that will allow them to have control over this feature.

The decision still lies in the hands of the group admin as the new feature will allow the admins to select either the “all participants” or “only admins” option to change the disappearing messages setting. The option will be available under the “Edit group info” feature and will allow the users to change the settings like the group’s icon, subject, and description. This feature will prove to be a good option for those admins who prefer their group settings to be open to all group participants.

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will provide a 24-hour limit for disappearing messages which is currently set at 7 days. Though, there is no official update on when these two features will be functional but they are expected to roll out soon.

