YouTube Updates: Filters For Harmful Comments, & more

YouTube updates

YouTube has announced a few updates for creators with regards to entering captions in the upload flow, viewing performance metrics for Shorts in the Studio mobile app, and more.

The updates have been announced through the Creator Insider channel, hosted by the YouTube team.

Captions In Upload Flow

YouTube is introducing the option to enter captions in the upload flow, as the user uploads the video from the video elements page. The recently revamped captions editor will enable creators to type in a relevant caption, upload a caption file, and edit the automatically generated captions.

Support For Permission Users

A user who has been granted access to a channel via channel permissions will now have the ability to request support, through chat, email, or YouTube Studio, on behalf of the channel if it is eligible for support.

Also Read: YouTube Updates: New metrics in Analytics, and more

Filters For Harmful Comments

The platform is addressing feedback provided by creators on how harmful and hurtful comments that surface may affect their wellbeing on the platform. Going forward comments that YouTube may consider more hurtful than others would be shown in a new section called ‘Held for review’.

Creators can review them by clicking on ‘See hidden comments’ at the bottom of this tab, or leave them unreviewed and ignore them.

Shorts Snapshot

YouTube Studio mobile app will now display typical performance for Shorts on metrics such as average percentage watched, likes, and comparison with previous Shorts.


You may also like:

#Testing - Video Calling on Instagram Direct to boost 1-on-1 communication
Twitter is testing 5 new features on iOS
Instagram celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with rainbow stickers and paintbrush!
Government Of India introduces new rules for OTT, social & digital media platforms
Twitter recorded over 4,00,000 conversations about the Union Cabinet Reshuffle
#ComingSoon - Instagram Usage Insights confirmed by CEO Kevin Systrom

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Facebook Oversight Board appeal

WhatsApp disappearing messages

Facebook Hotline

Twitter advertising

New Facebook features

YouTube Community Guidelines

Social media news

LinkedIn leak data