All you need to know about new LinkedIn marketing features

With the introduction of new LinkedIn marketing features, brands and agencies will be able to reach a large audience and grow their community with features such as boost post and updated mobile page analytics.

LinkedIn announced various new features helping brands seamlessly reach more of their target audience and grow their brand community.

Here are the new LinkedIn Marketing features

Give Your Posts a “Boost”

Starting today, the users can easily “Boost” any high-performing organic post directly from their LinkedIn Page. With the click of a button and a few payment details, the user can easily give their most engaging or time-sensitive content a little boost to quickly expand their audience reach.

Maximize Event Attendance and Measure Impact

LinkedIn is introducing this feature to help user amplify their event promotion with LinkedIn’s newest ad format, Event Ads, and measure the organic reach and engagement with new Event Analytics. By appearing right in the LinkedIn feed, the Event Ad feature helps the user promote their event by highlighting key event details, like date, time, and how to join your event, to an entirely new audience, while also allowing members to learn if a mutual connection has expressed interest in attending.

Custom Streaming on LinkedIn

To help users more easily leverage LinkedIn Live, LinkedIn is introducing Custom Streaming, which allows users to live-stream via the broadcast tools they are most comfortable with, including Zoom, WebEx, OBS, and in the coming months, Microsoft Teams.

Mobile Page Analytics

With the new Mobile Page Analytics of LinkedIn, the user can see all of the visitor, follower, and content insights they get on their desktop, including both organic and boosted metrics, right from within the LinkedIn mobile app.

