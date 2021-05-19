All you need to know about YouTube Terms of Service updates

YouTube Terms of Service

The updates in the Terms of Service of YouTube include Facial recognition, monetization, and more.

YouTube is updating its Terms of Service to clarify its terms and provide transparency to the users. Similar terms have been already updated in the United States in November 2020. From June 1, 2021, these terms of service will come into effect for users outside the US. 

With updates in the Terms of Service, YouTube is clarifying restrictions around the collection of facial recognition data and also trying to be transparent with creators about YouTube rights to run ads on its platform.

Here are the updates in the Terms of Service

Facial recognition restrictions: The Terms of Service of YouTube already state that the user cannot collect any information that might identify a person without their permission. While this has always included facial recognition information, the new Terms make that explicitly clear.

YouTube’s right to monetize: YouTube has the right to monetize all content on the platform and ads may appear on videos from channels not in the YouTube Partner Program.

Royalty payments and tax withholding: For creators entitled to revenue payments, such payments will be treated as royalties from a U.S. tax perspective and Google will withhold taxes where required by law.


