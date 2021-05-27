Apple privacy ad highlights functions of a new feature

With the tagline that says, “Privacy. That’s iPhone” in its new ad, Apple introduces the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature on iOS.

As a part of their ongoing “Privacy, That’s iPhone” ad campaign, Apple launched a new video advert in the series that takes a speaks about apps that use personal database by using the latest iOS privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency (ATT). In the ad conceptualized by TBWA/MAL, with the music of “Mind your own business” by Delta 5, Apple highlights how companies can track users across various other apps or websites and how Apple’s new update can give access to stop this from happening.

Apple recently launched its iOS 14.5 along with the privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency (ATT). This feature lets the user control which apps are allowed to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

In order to introduce the new update to the audience, the ad by Apple revolves around the narrative of a man being followed by many people that personify the series of prying tracking apps that follow each time he visits a new shop or service. To which the man disables tracking when he receives a notification on his iPhone that is an ATT prompt.

The ad ends with the tagline, “Privacy. That’s iPhone” which introduces the new update of the Apple iPhone to the world.

