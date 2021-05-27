Apple privacy ad highlights functions of a new feature

Apple ATT feature

With the tagline that says, “Privacy. That’s iPhone” in its new ad, Apple introduces the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature on iOS.

As a part of their ongoing “Privacy, That’s iPhone” ad campaign, Apple launched a new video advert in the series that takes a speaks about apps that use personal database by using the latest iOS privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency (ATT). In the ad conceptualized by TBWA/MAL, with the music of “Mind your own business” by Delta 5, Apple highlights how companies can track users across various other apps or websites and how Apple’s new update can give access to stop this from happening.

Also Read: NBA’s latest campaign captures moments that keep basketball fans united

Apple recently launched its iOS 14.5 along with the privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency (ATT). This feature lets the user control which apps are allowed to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites. 

In order to introduce the new update to the audience, the ad by Apple revolves around the narrative of a man being followed by many people that personify the series of prying tracking apps that follow each time he visits a new shop or service. To which the man disables tracking when he receives a notification on his iPhone that is an ATT prompt.

The ad ends with the tagline, “Privacy. That’s iPhone” which introduces the new update of the Apple iPhone to the world.


You may also like:

COVID-19: A voyage through Europe lockdown campaigns
Weetabix attracts users, brands & even ministries with a viral brand association Tweet
Coca-Cola releases ads for markets inching towards 'New Normal'
It's a people thing: UK Bank Halifax relaunches brand positioning in new campaign
Delta Airlines Runway turns the whole world into one!
Zuckerberg shares Facebook focus areas for next decade

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NBA That’s Game

Pubic hair Gillette India

DDB Unexpected works

Sandy Hook Foundation

The Guardian Campaigns

New Zealand campaign

Barbie social media

P&G