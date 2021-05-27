Can I interest you in a few F.R.I.E.N.D.S The Reunion creatives?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S creatives

These days life’s a moo point, and we don’t even have a pla, but supposably F.R.I.E.N.D.S are back at Central Perk to uplift us, and we know that you know topical trends are brand creatives’ lobster, they mate for life.

Brands have been constantly living in a state of total awareness *Unagi*, and are prepared for any topical trend that may befall them. F.R.I.E.N.D.S The Reunion has been causing an uproar all day and the series that has dominated and influenced pop culture for decades has been weaved in brand creatives.

A montage of popular scenes, infamous dialogues, souvenirs from the show, character traits, and the excitement for the reunion have all been infused in the topical creatives with product placements, and brand integrations.

Amul continues its legacy of efficiently tapping topical trends with an artsy take, Burger King India presents a crossover with popular dialogues. Duroflex and HDFC Life recreate iconic scenes. BluSmart shares a review from Monica Geller. More brands turn on the promotional pivot.

Could the brands be anymore creative?

Also Read: Traversing through Campaigns that featured humans’ best friends

Amul 

Burger King India

Skore India

Duroflex

HDFC LIFE

Kwik Foods

Dunzo

BluSmart

KFC India

Godrej Appliances

Starbucks India

Pepsi India

Brand Factory

Amazon Prime Video IN

If we have missed out on any of your favorite F.R.I.E.N.D.S The Reunion creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

Social Media Campaign Round Up: Ft UNICEF, John Lewis, Tata Steel, and more
Brush Them Well: Colgate releases campaign on oral hygiene
Dove gears up against hair stereotypes with #AapkeBaalAapkiMarzi
MTV India celebrates World Music Day!
Big Bazaar leverages Bharti Singh's wedding with new campaign
Brand Idea gets popular Celebrities to mobilise ‘Live Tribe’ of Millions of Netizens to bring about ...

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Ariel

Glucon-D ads

Cops friends social media

Campaign Spot

Bank of Baroda

Nawazuddin Siddiqui campaigns

JSW Cement campaign

Eid Campaigns