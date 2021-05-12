COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness: YouTube’s content marketing play distributes authentic information

Here is how YouTube is partnering with health organizations, medical experts, brands, and creators to create and support a range of content properties on the platform to transmit COVID-19 vaccine information.

With over 2 billion monthly logged-in users who watch over a billion hours of video every day, YouTube has the potential to broadcast COVID-19 vaccine information from authoritative sources and health experts, to support one of the most significant vaccination drives in human history. We decipher how they are tapping this potential with a range of collaborations.

Get Back To What You Love – The Vaccine Confidence Project X YouTube

The global campaign is a montage of snippets from various videos that went viral on the platform and spread joy. The happy public freakouts, the joy of social gatherings, long hugs with a long-lost love, going all out at a party, all of these visuals are compiled to trigger a sense of nostalgia and encourage viewers to get vaccinated so they can get back to what they love.

The campaign is the first installment of a PSA series in partnership with the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

It will be broadcasted on television, and radio, along with YouTube and paid social posts. After initially being launched in the US, the expanded rollout to more countries is also designed to coincide with the local vaccine availability timelines.

The concept of the campaign is native to the YouTube platform and projects a feel-good vibe, making the campaign appealing, and communicates its objective without being preachy.

“Younger people around the world are key to the success of global vaccine programs, but given the lower burden of the disease this group has faced, they may be less motivated to get vaccinated. This campaign seeks to inspire us all by reminding us of the things we love and can’t wait to get back to”, says Heidi Larson, Director, Vaccine Confidence Project.

Recovery Plan For The World – Global Citizen X YouTube

The international education and advocacy organization has launched a campaign to initiate the recovery from COVID-19, and is calling upon world leaders to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all, and aims to inspire citizens across the world to advocate for critical health, social and economic challenges.

The objective of the campaign is to end COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, resume learning, protect the planet, and advance equity. The campaign integrates a series of events, concerts, advocacy programs, panel discussions, and more, with world leaders, artists, entertainers, philanthropists, and CEOs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Global Citizen Ambassador states, “While COVID-19 has touched every individual on the planet, the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable—especially those living in extreme poverty—has been devastating, leaving people worse off than they were, even just a year ago. By using our voices to call on world leaders, corporations, and philanthropists to step up and take urgent action, and by supporting the ‘Recovery Plan for the World’, we can impact millions of lives for the better now, not later”.

The campaign is being executed in partnership with YouTube and various brands such as Citi, Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, P&G, Verizon, and more, along with organizations such as The World Health Organization (WHO), The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and more.

A global broadcast special to tackle vaccine hesitancy, a multi-hour global event featuring a lineup of performances, and presence at the G20 Summit to engage world leaders in a discussion about progress towards recovery are the main legs of the campaign.

As a part of the campaign, individual initiatives from brand partners, support and significant messages from world leaders such as Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau, roundtable discussions on the recovery plan and challenges, and more of such videos will be broadcasted on YouTube.

Message – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

COVID-19 Relief Efforts – The Coca-Cola Company

VAX LIVE – Global Citizen X YouTube

In an attempt to to inspire vaccine confidence and equity, Global Citizen in partnership with YouTube launched an exclusive concert through global broadcast and streaming specials, sponsored by YouTube.

Presented by YouTube Originals, the multi-hour event will also encourage philanthropists and corporations to donate enough funds to vaccinate healthcare workers serving on the global frontlines, and equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The event will also aim to create public awareness around COVID-19 vaccinations. The 90-minute version, the extended special will be broadcasted exclusively only on YouTube through the Global Citizen official channel.

The extended version with the main event hosted by Selena Gomez will include performances from artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, and J Balvin, a message from Prince Harry and Meghan, featuring guests such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, a special appearance by President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Harris, and appearances from YouTube creators.

Performance – Jennifer Lopez

Special Appearance – Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel

Anti-Asian Hate Crimes (Discussion) – Olivia Munn

Creative Collaborations

The reach of influential personalities and creators on YouTube is being combined with the expertise of public health officials, scientists, and experts, and forging creative collaborations such as Dr. Fauci and Monica, CDC officer TIa Rogers and Asia Jackson, and Andy Slavitt and Jim Gaffigan.

MoTalk – Monica With Dr. Fauci

Questions About COVID-19 – Asia Jackson With Tia Rogers, CDC Officer

My Kids Ask – Jim Gaffigan With Andy Slavitt

Videos that address and acknowledge the questions and concerns running through the community’s minds around COVID-19 have been produced under these collaborations. YouTube claims more than 60+ of these collaboration videos have been completed, which have received more than 65 Mn views.

Greater Than COVID – Kaiser Family Foundation X YouTube

YouTube is also working with various partners to help create, and promote COVID-19 campaigns that broadcast public health communication for key at-risk groups. Greater Than COVID is one such campaign in association with Kaiser Family Foundation, an American non-profit organization, headquartered in San Francisco.

The campaign is a public information response, that would provide easy-to-access information about vaccines in partnership with health experts.

Comments