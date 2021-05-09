Facebook tests Neighborhoods, a local experience

Facebook Neighborhoods is an in-app destination to connect with and build local communities and groups that allow to share a common space with neighbors and participate in local events, along with discovering places nearby.

Users would have to create a Neighborhoods profile, which would be different than their main Facebook profile, and access the section and join their own neighborhood or Nearby Neighborhoods. The user would have to be 18 years or older, to access the section.

The Neighborhoods profile includes your name, profile, and cover photo from your Facebook account and the name of your neighborhood.

The tab would also have a Neighborhoods Directory, that shows info users filled up while creating their profile, such as add interests, favorite places, and a bio. Users can take up roles such as socializers, and also pitch into discussions on posts from neighbors and answer Neighborhoods Questions.

Neighborhoods-bounded groups based on user interests and local Facebook groups about an area can also be added into Neighborhoods, that users can discover and join.

Recommendations feature in Neighborhoods can find suggestions or answers about daily needs such as finding a locksmith or a plumber, and also to get advice upon the best restaurants, parks, local shops, and more.

Furthermore, Neighborhoods also have moderators who use Guidelines developed for the section to review posts and comments in the feed. Currently available in the testing phase in Canada, the feature would later be broadly rolled out.

