Fiona Gordon named as new CEO of Ogilvy UK

As per the new role, Fiona Gordon will help Ogilvy UK in its next phase of growth and development.

Fiona Gordon has been promoted to CEO, Ogilvy UK from Chief Client Officer, EMEA, where she focused on EMEA and UK for the agency’s growth and creative vision.

Prior to the EMEA role, Gordon was the WPP UK Team Lead for Walgreens Boots Alliance while working on building a team of experts for growth and development. The other key roles include Ogilvy UK’s Group Transformation Director and Group Chairperson of Ogilvy Singapore, amongst others. Since joining Ogilvy as a graduate trainee in the 90s, she has held key roles in the USA, Asia, and the UK while leading across advertising, experience, and integrated teams.

Paul O’Donnell, Ogilvy CEO, EMEA, said, “Fiona is a truly modern, inspirational leader, who focuses on building high-performing teams and is a tremendous champion for creativity and talent. In her almost three decades working with Ogilvy, Fiona has held senior roles in multiple markets, including the USA, UK, and Asia, where she was Group Chairperson of Ogilvy Singapore. She is absolutely the right person to lead Ogilvy UK into the next phase of its evolution. Fiona leads with typical Scottish candor and drive and I look forward to partnering with her in this new role.”

Fiona Gordon, CEO, Ogilvy UK, said, “Having started my career at Ogilvy UK as a graduate trainee, there is a wonderful circularity about taking the reins of the agency I love now as the CEO – particularly at a time when the UK business is producing award-winning impactful work for our clients across all areas from advertising to PR and experience. I’m so energized by the opportunity to lead and cherish Ogilvy UK and look forward to partnering with our fantastic clients and stellar talent, to deliver work that has true impact for all our clients and our people.”

