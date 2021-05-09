Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns that created hope amidst the Second Wave

With Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns brands attempt to celebrate every mother while spreading hope & joy during difficult times.
In these difficult times, Mother’s Day came like a ray of hope, giving brands the opportunity to share much-needed positivity while celebrity the one person who has been selfless even amidst the pandemic. From appreciating cool moms to remembering those champi sessions, brands have done it all – enabling us to relive memories that many miss due to the pandemic-created separation.
With the Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s ‘Invisible voice’, the brand, highlights the value of mom’s advice. TrueCaller urged viewers to block time for Mom, whereas Madame, the clothing fashion brand came up with their campaign ‘Thank You, Maa’ that pays a tribute to all the mothers for everything they have done for their kids over the years.
Many brands saluted mothers for being a warrior in tough times, and others appreciated the warmth and feeling of peace that the bond of a mother and her children have. From being her kids’ first love to being their go-to person when life takes a major turn, brands have weaved stories that are sure to touch the audience’s hearts.
Let us check out some of the Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns…