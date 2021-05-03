New Ariel campaign highlights Dr. VS Priya’s courageous journey

The #MakeItPossible campaign by Ariel aims to inspire people with Dr. VS Priya’s resilience as she strived to become Kerala’s first transgender doctor, as they foster inclusivity in their brand communication.

Stepping up in support of the LGBTQ+ community, Ariel has released a new ad campaign, #MakeItPossible. It brings forth the inspiring journey of Dr. VS Priya, Kerala’s first transgender doctor. With Dr. Priya’s story, the brand aims to put across an inclusive narrative full of hope, positivity, and smiles to a county that is currently facing unprecedented challenges. The campaign is expected to help add a new dimension to the way transgender persons are portrayed in the media — expanding the fold of inclusivity ever so slightly.

Despite the hardships and insecurities of growing up as a woman in a man’s body, she finally got the chance to embrace her true self after 30 odd years. She fought endlessly against obstacles put up by her family and the society at large, breaking gender biases and lack of information and acceptance. Working tirelessly towards achieving her dreams, Priya became a doctor in a world that continues to stereotype the transgender community into specific exaggerated attention-seeking roles.

“When we think of a transgender, we imagine them dancing or seeking attention. We can hardly picture them as a pilot or a doctor. I wanted to change this and live my life on my terms. Conditions of transgender need to change; changes will have to start from families. If a family accepts a kid who is trans, that kid could grow up to be a better citizen. The best example is me.” shares Dr Priya in the film.

Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent. said, “Ariel believes in a world free of bias that fosters equality and inclusion, is a world where everyone can thrive. The story of Dr Priya is a story of resilience, courage, and perseverance. It reminds us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, with perseverance we can #MakeItPossible. We are inspired by her courage and glad to celebrate her journey.”

