P&G’s Tokyo Olympic campaign shows how athletes’ mothers groom not just champions but good humans

With ‘Love Leads to Good’, P&G showcases the impact mothers have on their child, thanking them for nurturing kids into standup humans who lead with love.

P&G launched their Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 campaign titled ‘#LeadWithLove’. Under the campaign umbrella, P&G is debuting two new films and a documentary-style series that celebrates athletes who are leading with love through simple acts of goodness. One of these new ad films is ‘Love leads to good’ that showcases the impact mothers have in those quiet moments of teaching over a lifetime that develops a child into a champion, not only as an athlete but also as a good human being. The campaign comes ahead of Mother’s Day.

The ad film resonates with the “Thank You mom” idea of the P&G’s previous Olympic games campaign and aims at honoring the mothers of the athletes who not only raise their kids to be successful athletes but also caring and sensible human beings. As part of this campaign, P&G in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee announced the Athletes for Good Fund which honors athletes who support their communities in the areas of equality, inclusion, and environmental sustainability. The fund will donate $500,000 to charitable organizations athletes’ support.

Under the umbrella campaign, the other film and documentary series is “Your Goodness is Your Greatness” which throws a spotlight on Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are competing at the highest level of sport and doing acts of good every day. And the “Good is Gold” film series that tells moving stories of athletes as they take action against bias and inequality.

The overall campaign “#lead with love” is inspired by the steps taken by the athletes to help others and serve their communities when the dreams of athletes were put on hold last year due to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

