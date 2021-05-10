Snapchat announces the launch of Creator Marketplace

In an effort to create more monetizable opportunities for creators and streamline the process of collaborating with brands, Snapchat will be launching a Creator Marketplace. The social media app is also adding new titles to the Snap Originals library.

Lens Creators, Lens Developers, Lens Partners, Snap Stars, AR Creators, and the creative community on Snapchat will now directly be a part of the advertising ecosystem through Creator Marketplace.

Brands and businesses on the platform, who desire to enter into a creative collaboration can search for creators, filter out the search results on the basis of location, budget, category, specialization, and browse through the profiles highlighting important information about them.

Initially, the marketplace will only be accessible to connect with AR Creators in Snap’s Lens Network to build AR experiences and will be eventually opened up for the entire community of Creators and Snap Stars.

The marketplace will be launched later in the month to partner with a select group of AR Creators through 2021, and in early 2022 it will be expanded for the whole community of Snap Creators.

Further, building on the popularity of Snap Originals and the slate filled with over 120 original series, that 85% of the Gen Z population watched in the second half of last year (as per Snap’s internal data), Snapchat has announced new additions.

Unscripted

Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion – (Westbrook Media) – In this new series, the Grammy-winning artist will be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can.

Charli VS. Dixie – (Westbrook Media) – In a larger-than-life competition series, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio go head-to-head in various challenges.

Coming Out – (44 Blue Productions) – The series will follow six young people as they gather the courage to reveal themselves to friends and family for the very first time, with the support of icons in the LGBTQ+ community,

Docuseries

Lago Vista – (GoodStory Entertainment) – In the docu-soap, the narrative involves seven high school seniors and recent grads through self-shot footage, as they go through the complicated, and unexpected moments of life and love in Lago Vista, Texas.

Twinning Out – (Bunim/Murray Productions) – Twins Niki & Gabi DeMartino navigate through some of the biggest decisions of their lives and launch their careers to the next level.

Meme Mom – (Maven) – With one of the fastest-growing accounts on Snapchat, NicoleTV gives access into her life as she grows with her newborn baby, and career.

Endless Season 4 – (Bunim/Murray Productions) – With the new season and new cast, the creators Gabby Morrison and Andre Swilley to find out if meeting online can actually lead to real love IRL.

Scripted

The Me and You Show – (Big Breakfast) – A personalized sketch comedy show starring the user (you) and their best friend. Using Snapchat’s Cameo technology, you become the lead actor in funny scenes with one of your best friends on Snap.

Breakwater – (Retrofit Films) – A futuristic YA drama set in a world of climate refugees in the dangerous coastal slums outside the Los Angeles Seawall.

