Twitter introduces a virtual Tip Jar

Twitter is introducing a new feature, Tip Jar, which will act as a way for people to send and receive tips. It is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversations on Twitter. This is the first step Twitter has taken in order to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter with money. The feature is rolling out for iOS and Android users who use Twitter in the English language.

Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter –– send them tips.



You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS. https://t.co/oSrfY2sJ8b — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 6, 2021

Here is how it works

The users will know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if they see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. On tapping the icon, the user will see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Then, the user can select whichever payment service or platform they prefer and they will be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can show their support in the amount they choose.

The payment services that are available to be added for now include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. Twitter takes no cut from any of the transactions made. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces. Soon, the feature will be rolled out in more languages other than English.

