Twitter Spaces to allow accounts above 600 followers to host Audio Space

Twitter spaces to launch various features like Ticketed spaces, co-hosting, reminder setting, and the ability to host a space to accounts with 600 or more followers.

Twitter spaces are the audio-only space that provides the user with the ability to hold on to a live Twitter conversation with a bunch of their followers. The platform is expanding the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers. Twitter first launched the audio live feature, Twitter spaces, in December 2020 on iOS and expanded it to Android as well.

For choosing Twitter accounts with 600 and more followers, Twitter in its blog post said, “Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.”

In addition to the new feature, Twitter is also launching Ticketed spaces, the ability to host with others, and better accessibility.

Ticketed Spaces: Hosts put time and effort into creating space for conversation, connection, and fun. Therefore, Twitter is working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create by getting monetary support while providing listeners with exclusive access to the conversations they care about most. Hosts can set ticket prices and how many are available to sell. A limited group will be able to host Ticketed Spaces in the coming months. Hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and Twitter will keep a small amount as well.

Schedule and set reminders: To make it easy to track what’s happening and when the user will also be able to schedule and set reminders for upcoming Spaces.

Host with others: Twitter spaces will now allow co-hosting with other people to help manage speakers and participants.

Also Read: Twitter launches Birdwatch notifications to convey the impact of user contribution

Better accessibility: Twitter spaces launches improvements to living captions so they can be paused, customized, and are more accurate.

More ways to find Spaces: In order to find more ways to drop into Spaces across Twitter, the social media platform is testing a feature that lets you join a Space from a purple bubble around someone’s profile picture in your Home timeline when they are live.

Comments