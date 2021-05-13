YouTube announces 100 Mn fund to reward Shorts’ creators

The 100 Mn USD fund will be distributed to creators in 2021 and 2022, who garner the highest engagement and views on YouTube Shorts.

Any user is eligible for the reward, they simply have to create Shorts that the YouTube community most engages with. The Shorts Fund isn’t just limited to creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

“We’ve been rolling out the YouTube Shorts beta to help bring the joy of short-form video to YouTube, and the joy of YouTube to short-form video. It’s now available to everyone in India and the US, and we’ve already seen many creative, awesome Shorts from our community,” according to the post.

Every month the platform will reach out to users who gathered maximum visits and views and prize them for their input. Also, the users can give feedback on the same to continue with the product experience.

Also Read : YouTube launches subscribers-only Live feature for creators

Creators will be eligible to partake if they create novel content for Shorts and adhere to the Community Guidelines. The additional information for the same would be shared as they get closer to launching the fund in the upcoming months.

Features such as auto-generation of captions, remix, recording capability of up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera, color correction, basic filters, and more have also been added for Shorts creation, to make them more engaging.

Recently, Snapchat had also introduced an opportunity to earn a share of more than 1 Mn USD that they will be distributing among creators every day, to the highest performing Snaps submitted to Spotlight, an in-app platform for user-generated content that will feature the most entertaining Snaps created by users on the platform.

Comments